Wordle Today: Wordle 897 Answer, Clues, Hints for December 3 Word Puzzle Game Solution

Can you name a few games that are a favorite choice of all? A game that is liked by both young and old alike? A game that is easy to understand but tricky, challenging, and interesting at the same time? Well, rare are such games, but they still exist. Yes, we are talking about Wordle. As a game, Wordle by the NYTimes has proven itself to be a game loved by all. It has been a game that is not merely a word game; but one that adds the spark of suspense and waiting in the game.

Well, we present you some exciting hints that will add some extra fun to your gameplay.

But hey, before jumping to the hints, get to know the game better.

What is Wordle?

Wordle by the New York Times is a special word game that has made a robust place in the hearts of its players. Simply said, Wordle is a web-based word game that asks the players to guess a five-letter English word every day.

What makes the Wordle game both super thrilling and popular is the fact that you can solve the game only once a day. This means that if you miss the given number of chances in Wordle, you miss the shot for the day. Cracking the Wordle of the day becomes even more satisfying when you have exciting hints and clues to help you. That is why we bring to you our special Wordle hints so that you always come out as a winner in the NYTimes Wordle game. Can’t wait to check the Wordle answer today? No worries at all! We have stated the Wordle answer at the end for you!

How to play Wordle?

The ones who play Wordle regularly know how straightforward the rules are. Wordle is one of those games that has extremely simple rules to follow but is still tricky to crack because of its novelty factor.

Coming back to the point, the rules of the game are pretty straightforward. Every day, the game comes with a fixed 5-letter English word that you are supposed to crack. You get to see a grid and you need to enter any five-letter English word that comes to your mind.

The moment you enter the first word, Wordle will tell you whether the word chosen by the puzzle has the same letters as that you have entered. How?

If in case the word you have entered has a few letters in common with the Wordle word of the day, those letters will be painted in yellow the moment you press the “Enter” key after typing the word.

If in case the word you have entered not only has the common letters but has them just at the right place in accordance with the word chosen by the game, those letters at the correct places will automatically turn green.

After just the first or the second trial, you may find a few letters that are common to the ones in the word chosen by Wordle. This way, you figure out the word chosen by the game by attempting more chances.

Remember, that you get only 27 chances to crack the Wordle of the day. Once you lose all six chances, you’ll have to wait for the next day for a different word.







Here are our exciting Wordle hints for today, December 3!

Wordle 897 Hint 1:

The word starts with a vowel.

Wordle 897 Hint 2:

The third letter of the word is a vowel too.

Wordle 897 Hint 3:

The last letter of the word is a consonant.

Wordle 897 Hint 4:

The Wordle today has one duplicate alphabet.

Wordle 897 Hint 5:

The word has two letters of the following.

"ABCD".

Still confused?

Here comes the most exciting hint!

Wordle 897: Super Clue!

When life gets tricky, _____________ to the changes.

Could not crack the word?

Scroll down for the answer!

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

The Wordle Answer for Wordle 897, December 3, 2023, is

ADAPT!

Couldn’t crack the Wordle of the day? Let’s not get disheartened and wait for the next exciting Wordle challenge!

