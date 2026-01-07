Denver Broncos in the Playoffs: AFC No. 1 Seed, Bracket & Key Matchups Explained

Do you know that the Denver Broncos have finished the 2025 NFL regular season on a high note by securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC?

Not only this, but they earned a first-round bye in the playoffs. After a 1-2 start to the season, the Broncos won 11 games in a row to claim the AFC West title for the first time since 2015.

Goal No. 2 ✅



And we’re still climbing. pic.twitter.com/VSEZgxmlSz — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 5, 2026

This remarkable turnaround has set them up with home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, giving fans plenty to look forward to.

With the playoffs just around the corner, let us read in this article what the No. 1 seed means, who Denver could face, and key stats to keep an eye on.

What is the AFC Playoff Bracket & Potential Opponents?

Being the top seed, the Broncos get a bye in the Wild Card round and will face the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional round.