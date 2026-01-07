JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Denver Broncos in the Playoffs: AFC No. 1 Seed, Bracket & Key Matchups Explained

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Jan 7, 2026, 03:46 EDT

Discover how the Denver Broncos secured the AFC No. 1 seed. Find out about their playoff bracket, key matchups, and top defensive stars poised for a deep run.

Denver Broncos in Playoffs
Do you know that the Denver Broncos have finished the 2025 NFL regular season on a high note by securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC? 

Not only this, but they earned a first-round bye in the playoffs. After a 1-2 start to the season, the Broncos won 11 games in a row to claim the AFC West title for the first time since 2015.

This remarkable turnaround has set them up with home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, giving fans plenty to look forward to.

With the playoffs just around the corner, let us read in this article what the No. 1 seed means, who Denver could face, and key stats to keep an eye on. 

What is the AFC Playoff Bracket & Potential Opponents?

Being the top seed, the Broncos get a bye in the Wild Card round and will face the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional round.

Team

Seed

Notes

Pittsburgh Steelers

#4 AFC North

Winner of Steelers vs. Ravens determines the AFC North representative

Houston Texans

#5 Wild Card

Strong defense and could challenge Denver’s offensive line

Buffalo Bills

#6 Wild Card

Led by Josh Allen and James Cook, but defense has struggled late in the season

Los Angeles Chargers

#7 Wild Card

If they upset the Patriots, they would face the Broncos at home

Source: Denver Broncos 

Therefore, the Broncos’ first playoff opponent depends on who wins these matchups. For example, if the Chargers beat the Patriots, Denver would face them in the Divisional round, making for an exciting rematch after their Week 18 game.

Why Denver’s No. 1 Seed Matters?

  • A first-round bye gives the team an extra week to rest, recover, and prepare.

  • Home field advantage: Playoff matches are staged in Denver up until the competition for the AFC Championship, hence improving their chances of winning, which is accurate.

  • Dynamic bracket: the Broncos face the lowest-seeded team, giving them a strategic edge in the first playoff game.

When do the Denver Broncos Play Next?

The Denver Broncos will play their next game in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday, January 17, or Sunday, January 18, 2026.

What are the Key Stats & Players?

Denver’s playoff run is powered by a defense ranked fourth in points allowed and third in yards allowed this season. Leading the charge:

  • Nik Bonitto: 12.5 sacks

  • Jonathan Cooper, John Franklin-Myers, Zach Allen, Ja’Quan McMillan, Malcom Roach, Dondrea Tillman, each with at least 4 sacks

Offensively, the Broncos have turned close games into wins, finishing 11-2 in contests decided by eight points or less. Only two games were decided by larger margins, showing the team’s consistency in tight situations.

What is the NFL Playoff Timeline?

  • Wild Card Weekend: Jan 10–12, 2026

  • Divisional Round: Jan 17–18, 2026

  • Conference Championships: Jan 25, 2026

  • Super Bowl 60: Feb 8, 2026, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

The Broncos now also have all it takes to progress to a deeper level in the playoffs with a world-class defense in place.

Fans will be watching closely as they await their first playoff opponent, and do you know that Denver’s home-field advantage has historically helped them in postseason games

With the No. 1 seed secured, the path to Super Bowl 60 is set, and excitement is building in Mile High City.


