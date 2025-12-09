CG Police Result 2025 OUT
Formula 1 Race Results 2025: Check Full List of F1 Winners & Standings Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 9, 2025, 09:49 EDT

Get the latest Formula 1 race results 2025 with updated winners, standings, and Grand Prix highlights. Track every F1 race and championship leader here.

Formula 1 Race Results 2025
Formula 1 Race Results 2025

Are you ready to track the Formula 1 race results 2025 season? As the season unfolded as one of the most intense title battles in recent memory. Lando Norris secured his maiden F1 World Championship by just two points over Max Verstappen. He capped off a year defined by strategy, consistency, and relentless wheel-to-wheel action.

Across 24 races, three drivers, Norris, Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri, pushed the limits of modern racing, delivering a season that will be remembered for its unpredictability and razor-close margins. Let us explore more about the F1 Race results 2025. 

How the 2025 F1 Season Unfolded?

McLaren’s resurgence reshaped the competitive landscape. Lando Norris displayed extraordinary consistency, securing frequent podiums even on difficult weekends. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen delivered raw speed with eight race wins but ultimately fell just short in the points tally. Oscar Piastri, too, remained a constant threat, leading the championship for several rounds.

Ferrari showed renewed strength with wins from Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while Mercedes returned to contention through strong mid-season upgrades. Yet no one could match McLaren’s strategic precision and race-day execution.

2025 Formula 1 Race Winners List

Below is the complete race-by-race list of winners.
 These results highlight the season’s competitive swings and championship-defining moments.

Full List of 2025 Grand Prix Winners

Round

Grand Prix

Winner

Team

1

Bahrain GP

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

2

Saudi Arabian GP

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

3

Australian GP

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

4

Japanese GP

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

5

Chinese GP

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

6

Miami GP

Lando Norris

McLaren

7

Emilia Romagna GP

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

8

Monaco GP

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari

9

Canadian GP

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

10

Spanish GP

Lando Norris

McLaren

11

Austrian GP

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

12

British GP

Lando Norris

McLaren

13

Hungarian GP

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

14

Belgian GP

George Russell

Mercedes

15

Dutch GP

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

16

Italian GP

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

17

Azerbaijan GP

Lando Norris

McLaren

18

Singapore GP

Lando Norris

McLaren

19

US GP

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

20

Mexico GP

Lando Norris

McLaren

21

Brazil GP

Lando Norris

McLaren

22

Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

23

Qatar GP

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

24

Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

Source: Formula 1

Final Drivers’ Championship Standings (2025)

Here is the final position of drivers after all 24 races. This table shows how tight the championship remained until the final lap.

2025 Drivers’ Standings

Position

Driver

Team

Points

1

Lando Norris

McLaren

423

2

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

421

3

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

410

4

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

275

5

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari

248

6

George Russell

Mercedes

196

7

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

181

8

Sergio Pérez

Red Bull

165

9

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

148

10

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

126

Constructors’ Championship Standings (2025)

The following table shows how team performance shaped the title battle. McLaren’s combined strength ultimately sealed their Constructors’ crown.

2025 Constructors’ Standings

Position

Team

Points

1

McLaren

833

2

Red Bull

586

3

Ferrari

523

4

Mercedes

377

5

Aston Martin

274

What are the Season Highlights and Turning Points?

Below are the turning points of the 2026 F1 season: 

1. Norris’s Championship-Defining Consistency

Norris collected 18 podiums and rarely finished outside the top five, proving that precision and stability win championships.

2. Verstappen’s Speed Falls Short by Two Points

Eight victories cemented Verstappen as the fastest driver on the grid, but strategic missteps and mid-season DNFs proved costly.

3. Piastri’s Leadership Run

Leading the championship for nearly half the season, Piastri signalled he is a future title favourite.

4. Ferrari’s Revival

Leclerc and Sainz each secured wins, marking Ferrari’s strongest season since the early 2020s.

Therefore, the Formula 1 race results 2025 season delivered breathtaking drama and set a new world champion. Along with this, it reshaped the competitive order. Lando Norris’s breakthrough title signals a new era, while Verstappen and Piastri remain poised to return even stronger in 2026.

    FAQs

    • Can Max Verstappen still win in 2025?
      +
      Verstappen could have won with a Norris slip-up, but Norris’ third-place finish sealed the championship.
    • Who is favored to win F1 2025?
      +
      Lando Norris and Max Verstappen were the top favourites, but Norris ultimately clinched the 2025 title.
    • Who will become the F1 world champion in 2025?
      +
      Lando Norris becomes the 2025 Formula 1 world champion after securing third place in Abu Dhabi.
    • Who's winning F1 2025 so far?
      +
      Lando Norris currently leads the 2025 championship, holding a narrow points advantage over Max Verstappen.

