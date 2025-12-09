Are you ready to track the Formula 1 race results 2025 season? As the season unfolded as one of the most intense title battles in recent memory. Lando Norris secured his maiden F1 World Championship by just two points over Max Verstappen. He capped off a year defined by strategy, consistency, and relentless wheel-to-wheel action.
Across 24 races, three drivers, Norris, Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri, pushed the limits of modern racing, delivering a season that will be remembered for its unpredictability and razor-close margins. Let us explore more about the F1 Race results 2025.
Champion.#F1 pic.twitter.com/mtyYSDYghZ— Formula 1 (@F1) December 7, 2025
How the 2025 F1 Season Unfolded?
McLaren’s resurgence reshaped the competitive landscape. Lando Norris displayed extraordinary consistency, securing frequent podiums even on difficult weekends. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen delivered raw speed with eight race wins but ultimately fell just short in the points tally. Oscar Piastri, too, remained a constant threat, leading the championship for several rounds.
Ferrari showed renewed strength with wins from Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while Mercedes returned to contention through strong mid-season upgrades. Yet no one could match McLaren’s strategic precision and race-day execution.
Oscar gave it everything, from the first round to the last...— Formula 1 (@F1) December 9, 2025
A huge overtake on his team mate to keep his title dreams alive 👊#F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/1NC7eQU0Dl
2025 Formula 1 Race Winners List
Below is the complete race-by-race list of winners.
These results highlight the season’s competitive swings and championship-defining moments.
Full List of 2025 Grand Prix Winners
|
Round
|
Grand Prix
|
Winner
|
Team
|
1
|
Bahrain GP
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
2
|
Saudi Arabian GP
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
3
|
Australian GP
|
Oscar Piastri
|
McLaren
|
4
|
Japanese GP
|
Charles Leclerc
|
Ferrari
|
5
|
Chinese GP
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
6
|
Miami GP
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren
|
7
|
Emilia Romagna GP
|
Oscar Piastri
|
McLaren
|
8
|
Monaco GP
|
Carlos Sainz
|
Ferrari
|
9
|
Canadian GP
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
10
|
Spanish GP
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren
|
11
|
Austrian GP
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
12
|
British GP
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren
|
13
|
Hungarian GP
|
Oscar Piastri
|
McLaren
|
14
|
Belgian GP
|
George Russell
|
Mercedes
|
15
|
Dutch GP
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
16
|
Italian GP
|
Oscar Piastri
|
McLaren
|
17
|
Azerbaijan GP
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren
|
18
|
Singapore GP
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren
|
19
|
US GP
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
20
|
Mexico GP
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren
|
21
|
Brazil GP
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren
|
22
|
Las Vegas GP
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
23
|
Qatar GP
|
Oscar Piastri
|
McLaren
|
24
|
Abu Dhabi GP
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
Source: Formula 1
Final Drivers’ Championship Standings (2025)
Here is the final position of drivers after all 24 races. This table shows how tight the championship remained until the final lap.
2025 Drivers’ Standings
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren
|
423
|
2
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
421
|
3
|
Oscar Piastri
|
McLaren
|
410
|
4
|
Charles Leclerc
|
Ferrari
|
275
|
5
|
Carlos Sainz
|
Ferrari
|
248
|
6
|
George Russell
|
Mercedes
|
196
|
7
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
Mercedes
|
181
|
8
|
Sergio Pérez
|
Red Bull
|
165
|
9
|
Fernando Alonso
|
Aston Martin
|
148
|
10
|
Lance Stroll
|
Aston Martin
|
126
Constructors’ Championship Standings (2025)
The following table shows how team performance shaped the title battle. McLaren’s combined strength ultimately sealed their Constructors’ crown.
2025 Constructors’ Standings
|
Position
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
McLaren
|
833
|
2
|
Red Bull
|
586
|
3
|
Ferrari
|
523
|
4
|
Mercedes
|
377
|
5
|
Aston Martin
|
274
What are the Season Highlights and Turning Points?
Below are the turning points of the 2026 F1 season:
1. Norris’s Championship-Defining Consistency
Norris collected 18 podiums and rarely finished outside the top five, proving that precision and stability win championships.
2. Verstappen’s Speed Falls Short by Two Points
Eight victories cemented Verstappen as the fastest driver on the grid, but strategic missteps and mid-season DNFs proved costly.
3. Piastri’s Leadership Run
Leading the championship for nearly half the season, Piastri signalled he is a future title favourite.
4. Ferrari’s Revival
Leclerc and Sainz each secured wins, marking Ferrari’s strongest season since the early 2020s.
Therefore, the Formula 1 race results 2025 season delivered breathtaking drama and set a new world champion. Along with this, it reshaped the competitive order. Lando Norris’s breakthrough title signals a new era, while Verstappen and Piastri remain poised to return even stronger in 2026.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation