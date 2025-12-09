Are you ready to track the Formula 1 race results 2025 season? As the season unfolded as one of the most intense title battles in recent memory. Lando Norris secured his maiden F1 World Championship by just two points over Max Verstappen. He capped off a year defined by strategy, consistency, and relentless wheel-to-wheel action. Across 24 races, three drivers, Norris, Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri, pushed the limits of modern racing, delivering a season that will be remembered for its unpredictability and razor-close margins. Let us explore more about the F1 Race results 2025. Champion.#F1 pic.twitter.com/mtyYSDYghZ — Formula 1 (@F1) December 7, 2025 How the 2025 F1 Season Unfolded? McLaren’s resurgence reshaped the competitive landscape. Lando Norris displayed extraordinary consistency, securing frequent podiums even on difficult weekends. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen delivered raw speed with eight race wins but ultimately fell just short in the points tally. Oscar Piastri, too, remained a constant threat, leading the championship for several rounds.

Ferrari showed renewed strength with wins from Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while Mercedes returned to contention through strong mid-season upgrades. Yet no one could match McLaren’s strategic precision and race-day execution. Oscar gave it everything, from the first round to the last...



A huge overtake on his team mate to keep his title dreams alive 👊#F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/1NC7eQU0Dl — Formula 1 (@F1) December 9, 2025 2025 Formula 1 Race Winners List Below is the complete race-by-race list of winners.

These results highlight the season’s competitive swings and championship-defining moments. Full List of 2025 Grand Prix Winners Round Grand Prix Winner Team 1 Bahrain GP Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 Saudi Arabian GP Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Australian GP Oscar Piastri McLaren 4 Japanese GP Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 Chinese GP Max Verstappen Red Bull 6 Miami GP Lando Norris McLaren 7 Emilia Romagna GP Oscar Piastri McLaren 8 Monaco GP Carlos Sainz Ferrari 9 Canadian GP Max Verstappen Red Bull 10 Spanish GP Lando Norris McLaren 11 Austrian GP Max Verstappen Red Bull 12 British GP Lando Norris McLaren 13 Hungarian GP Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Belgian GP George Russell Mercedes 15 Dutch GP Max Verstappen Red Bull 16 Italian GP Oscar Piastri McLaren 17 Azerbaijan GP Lando Norris McLaren 18 Singapore GP Lando Norris McLaren 19 US GP Max Verstappen Red Bull 20 Mexico GP Lando Norris McLaren 21 Brazil GP Lando Norris McLaren 22 Las Vegas GP Max Verstappen Red Bull 23 Qatar GP Oscar Piastri McLaren 24 Abu Dhabi GP Max Verstappen Red Bull

Source: Formula 1 Final Drivers’ Championship Standings (2025) Here is the final position of drivers after all 24 races. This table shows how tight the championship remained until the final lap. 2025 Drivers’ Standings Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 423 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 421 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 410 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 275 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 248 6 George Russell Mercedes 196 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 181 8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 165 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 148 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 126 Constructors’ Championship Standings (2025) The following table shows how team performance shaped the title battle. McLaren’s combined strength ultimately sealed their Constructors’ crown.

2025 Constructors’ Standings Position Team Points 1 McLaren 833 2 Red Bull 586 3 Ferrari 523 4 Mercedes 377 5 Aston Martin 274 What are the Season Highlights and Turning Points? Below are the turning points of the 2026 F1 season: 1. Norris’s Championship-Defining Consistency Norris collected 18 podiums and rarely finished outside the top five, proving that precision and stability win championships. 2. Verstappen’s Speed Falls Short by Two Points Eight victories cemented Verstappen as the fastest driver on the grid, but strategic missteps and mid-season DNFs proved costly. 3. Piastri’s Leadership Run Leading the championship for nearly half the season, Piastri signalled he is a future title favourite. 4. Ferrari’s Revival Leclerc and Sainz each secured wins, marking Ferrari’s strongest season since the early 2020s.