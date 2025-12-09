As the fantasy football playoffs kick off, Week 15 becomes a decisive turning point for managers hoping to survive and advance. With injuries, inconsistent performances and surprise breakouts shaping roster decisions, the 2025 NFL fantasy football waiver wire is more important than ever. Even in the late season, several high-impact players remain available in more than 40% of NFL's leagues, that offers much-needed depth and upside for playoff line-ups. The top waiver wire priorities for Week 15, starting with the official NFL rankings and followed by detailed positional analysis. These insights highlight where managers should invest their remaining FAB or top waiver claims to gain a competitive advantage. List of Top 15 Waiver Wire Priorities for Week 15 The table below shows the top 15 Waiver Wire Priority Rankings, their upcoming opponents, and provides quick clarity on the best Week 15 additions:

Rank Player Team Position Next Opponent 1 Kyle Monangai Bears RB vs Browns 2 Christian Watson Packers WR at Broncos 3 Blake Corum Rams RB vs Lions 4 Harold Fannin Jr. Browns TE at Bears 5 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars QB vs Jets 6 Jacoby Brissett Cardinals QB at Texans 7 Chris Rodriguez Jr. Commanders RB at Giants 8 Devin Neal Saints RB vs Panthers 9 Devin Singletary Giants RB vs Commanders 10 Chuba Hubbard Panthers RB at Saints 11 Jayden Higgins Texans WR vs Cardinals 12 Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR vs Falcons 13 Alec Pierce Colts WR at Seahawks 14 Isaiah Likely Ravens TE at Bengals 15 Luther Burden III Bears WR vs Browns

Source: NFL Best Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15 Trevor Lawrence headlines the Week 15 fantasy football quarterback pickups, still available in 57% of leagues. Despite earlier turnover issues, he’s averaging 20.5 fantasy points across his last two outings and now draws a favourable home matchup against the Jets’ vulnerable defence. This gives him clear QB1 upside for playoff managers. Jacoby Brissett and Bryce Young remain strong streaming options. Brissett offers stable floor production, while Young brings a volatile but appealing ceiling, having scored 22+ points in two of his last three games. For fantasy managers seeking late-season upside, both QBs provide reliable depth as the 2025 playoffs intensify. Running Backs to Add in Week 15 The RB group offers some of the most valuable pickups this week. Kyle Monangai continues to lead the Bears in rushing attempts, averaging 12.6 fantasy PPG across his last eight games.