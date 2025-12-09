CG Police Result 2025 OUT
Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire: Check Top 2025 NFL Pickups & Sleepers!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 9, 2025, 04:31 EDT

Discover the top fantasy football Week 15 waiver wire pickups for the 2025 NFL season. Get expert rankings, QB/RB/WR/TE targets, and key playoff advice.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Top Pickups
As the fantasy football playoffs kick off, Week 15 becomes a decisive turning point for managers hoping to survive and advance. With injuries, inconsistent performances and surprise breakouts shaping roster decisions, the 2025 NFL fantasy football waiver wire is more important than ever. Even in the late season, several high-impact players remain available in more than 40% of NFL's leagues, that offers much-needed depth and upside for playoff line-ups.

The top waiver wire priorities for Week 15, starting with the official NFL rankings and followed by detailed positional analysis. These insights highlight where managers should invest their remaining FAB or top waiver claims to gain a competitive advantage.

List of Top 15 Waiver Wire Priorities for Week 15

The table below shows the top 15 Waiver Wire Priority Rankings, their upcoming opponents, and provides quick clarity on the best Week 15 additions: 

Rank

Player

Team

Position

Next Opponent

1

Kyle Monangai

Bears

RB

vs Browns

2

Christian Watson

Packers

WR

at Broncos

3

Blake Corum

Rams

RB

vs Lions

4

Harold Fannin Jr.

Browns

TE

at Bears

5

Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars

QB

vs Jets

6

Jacoby Brissett

Cardinals

QB

at Texans

7

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Commanders

RB

at Giants

8

Devin Neal

Saints

RB

vs Panthers

9

Devin Singletary

Giants

RB

vs Commanders

10

Chuba Hubbard

Panthers

RB

at Saints

11

Jayden Higgins

Texans

WR

vs Cardinals

12

Chris Godwin

Buccaneers

WR

vs Falcons

13

Alec Pierce

Colts

WR

at Seahawks

14

Isaiah Likely

Ravens

TE

at Bengals

15

Luther Burden III

Bears

WR

vs Browns

Source: NFL

Best Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15

Trevor Lawrence headlines the Week 15 fantasy football quarterback pickups, still available in 57% of leagues. Despite earlier turnover issues, he’s averaging 20.5 fantasy points across his last two outings and now draws a favourable home matchup against the Jets’ vulnerable defence. This gives him clear QB1 upside for playoff managers.

Jacoby Brissett and Bryce Young remain strong streaming options. Brissett offers stable floor production, while Young brings a volatile but appealing ceiling, having scored 22+ points in two of his last three games. For fantasy managers seeking late-season upside, both QBs provide reliable depth as the 2025 playoffs intensify.

Running Backs to Add in Week 15

The RB group offers some of the most valuable pickups this week. Kyle Monangai continues to lead the Bears in rushing attempts, averaging 12.6 fantasy PPG across his last eight games.

Blake Corum is the headline addition, scoring 14+ points in back-to-back games and handling more red-zone work than Kyren Williams. Even with a tough matchup against Detroit, Corum is a priority flex and a crucial handcuff with league-winning upside.

Wide Receiver and Tight End Pickups

Christian Watson remains one of the hottest receivers in fantasy football, which averages 18.4 PPG across his last four outings. His touchdown streak makes him a must-add despite the Broncos’ strong secondary.

At tight end, Harold Fannin Jr. and Isaiah Likely offer premium upside. Likely, in particular, draws a dream matchup against the Bengals, who allow the most fantasy points to tight ends.

Therefore, for managers competing in the 2025 fantasy football Week 15 playoffs, the waiver wire remains a lifeline for talent. Prioritise players with strong roles, red-zone usage and favourable matchups. Whether you need a streaming quarterback, a plug-and-play flex or a high-ceiling receiver, Week 15 offers several opportunities to strengthen your push toward a fantasy championship.

    FAQs

    • What is the Week 15 fantasy football waiver wire?
      +
      A list of unclaimed players you can add to improve your roster for playoff matchups.
    • What is the best site for fantasy football?
      +
      The top platforms are NFL.com, ESPN Fantasy, Yahoo Fantasy, and Sleeper.
    • What is fantasy football, and how does it work?
      +
      Draft real NFL players, earn points based on their in-game stats, and compete weekly against other teams.

