As the fantasy football playoffs kick off, Week 15 becomes a decisive turning point for managers hoping to survive and advance. With injuries, inconsistent performances and surprise breakouts shaping roster decisions, the 2025 NFL fantasy football waiver wire is more important than ever. Even in the late season, several high-impact players remain available in more than 40% of NFL's leagues, that offers much-needed depth and upside for playoff line-ups.
The top waiver wire priorities for Week 15, starting with the official NFL rankings and followed by detailed positional analysis. These insights highlight where managers should invest their remaining FAB or top waiver claims to gain a competitive advantage.
List of Top 15 Waiver Wire Priorities for Week 15
The table below shows the top 15 Waiver Wire Priority Rankings, their upcoming opponents, and provides quick clarity on the best Week 15 additions:
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Position
|
Next Opponent
|
1
|
Kyle Monangai
|
Bears
|
RB
|
vs Browns
|
2
|
Christian Watson
|
Packers
|
WR
|
at Broncos
|
3
|
Blake Corum
|
Rams
|
RB
|
vs Lions
|
4
|
Harold Fannin Jr.
|
Browns
|
TE
|
at Bears
|
5
|
Trevor Lawrence
|
Jaguars
|
QB
|
vs Jets
|
6
|
Jacoby Brissett
|
Cardinals
|
QB
|
at Texans
|
7
|
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|
Commanders
|
RB
|
at Giants
|
8
|
Devin Neal
|
Saints
|
RB
|
vs Panthers
|
9
|
Devin Singletary
|
Giants
|
RB
|
vs Commanders
|
10
|
Chuba Hubbard
|
Panthers
|
RB
|
at Saints
|
11
|
Jayden Higgins
|
Texans
|
WR
|
vs Cardinals
|
12
|
Chris Godwin
|
Buccaneers
|
WR
|
vs Falcons
|
13
|
Alec Pierce
|
Colts
|
WR
|
at Seahawks
|
14
|
Isaiah Likely
|
Ravens
|
TE
|
at Bengals
|
15
|
Luther Burden III
|
Bears
|
WR
|
vs Browns
Source: NFL
Best Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15
Trevor Lawrence headlines the Week 15 fantasy football quarterback pickups, still available in 57% of leagues. Despite earlier turnover issues, he’s averaging 20.5 fantasy points across his last two outings and now draws a favourable home matchup against the Jets’ vulnerable defence. This gives him clear QB1 upside for playoff managers.
Jacoby Brissett and Bryce Young remain strong streaming options. Brissett offers stable floor production, while Young brings a volatile but appealing ceiling, having scored 22+ points in two of his last three games. For fantasy managers seeking late-season upside, both QBs provide reliable depth as the 2025 playoffs intensify.
Running Backs to Add in Week 15
The RB group offers some of the most valuable pickups this week. Kyle Monangai continues to lead the Bears in rushing attempts, averaging 12.6 fantasy PPG across his last eight games.
Blake Corum is the headline addition, scoring 14+ points in back-to-back games and handling more red-zone work than Kyren Williams. Even with a tough matchup against Detroit, Corum is a priority flex and a crucial handcuff with league-winning upside.
Wide Receiver and Tight End Pickups
Christian Watson remains one of the hottest receivers in fantasy football, which averages 18.4 PPG across his last four outings. His touchdown streak makes him a must-add despite the Broncos’ strong secondary.
At tight end, Harold Fannin Jr. and Isaiah Likely offer premium upside. Likely, in particular, draws a dream matchup against the Bengals, who allow the most fantasy points to tight ends.
You may also like to read: 2025 NFL Playoff Picture: Check AFC & NFC Seeds, Bracket & Wild-Card Scenarios!
Therefore, for managers competing in the 2025 fantasy football Week 15 playoffs, the waiver wire remains a lifeline for talent. Prioritise players with strong roles, red-zone usage and favourable matchups. Whether you need a streaming quarterback, a plug-and-play flex or a high-ceiling receiver, Week 15 offers several opportunities to strengthen your push toward a fantasy championship.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation