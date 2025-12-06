SEC Championship Game 2025: Georgia vs Alabama, Time & TV Info

The SEC Championship Game is one of the biggest annual events in college football, determining the champion of the Southeastern Conference and often shaping the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture. Since its debut in 1992, the matchup has grown into a national spectacle, drawing huge crowds, strong TV ratings, and surging demand for SEC Championship tickets each year.

What Is the SEC Championship Game?

The SEC Championship is the postseason game that crowns the conference champion. Now played between the top two teams in the SEC standings (regardless of divisions), it typically features programs with playoff ambitions. For many fans, securing SEC football tickets to this game is the ultimate bucket-list experience.

When and Where Is the 2025 SEC Championship Game?

The 2025 SEC Championship Game will be played on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 4 p.m. ET, hosted at the iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The event has been held since 2017. Fans can watch the broadcast live on ABC or stream via WatchESPN.