Is YouTube Down in U.S.? Check 7 Best YouTube Alternatives!

Is YouTube Down? YouTube is the world’s largest video-sharing platform. It faced a widespread outage not only in the United States but globally on October 15. 2025 YouTube Outage impacted millions of users across major regions including the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The platform serves over 2.5 billion active users monthly, making any disruption significantly impactful.

During the outage, users experienced video playback errors and temporary service interruptions on YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV. This disruption lasted about 90 minutes before YouTube restored service. With such large-scale interruptions, many users seek reliable alternatives to keep watching videos seamlessly. So. read on to know more about 2025 YouTube outage and 7 best YouTube alternatives to use during an outage.