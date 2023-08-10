A New Study Says That Mars Could Be Having Life-Supporting Conditions!

Do you think Earth is the only planet supporting life? Well, you may be wrong. Mars could be another lucky planet to support life. Here's everything you need to know.

Scientists indicate through a novel study that Mars could be similar to Earth in a very important way, which may not have come to the surface before. The study points towards dry and distinct wet seasons that actually could have supported life. Scientists have discovered indications that suggest a cyclical climate on Mars some three billion years ago, as per the reports. As is believed, the changing pattern of dry and wet climates has led to the formation of an environment that is actually conducive to the growth of complex ancient organic compounds. Such compounds, as is indicated, could have played precursors to life on the red planet. This suggested that Mars could have had conditions supporting life on its surface.

The outcomes of the research, as written in the journal Nature, have not only led to the expansion of our understanding of the red planet but have also opened doors for further research for digging deep into the secrets of natural mechanisms that lead to the existence of life. The study A group of researchers from the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), Claude Bernard University Lyon 1, and Paul Sabatier University researched the data. Reaching the red planet was possible due to NASA's Curiosity rover which was launched in the year 2012.

It is interesting to note that NASA's Curiosity rover landed in the Gale Carter. The Gale Carter is actually a former lake bed situated in the south of the equator of Mars. In the year 2018, NASA stated that Curiosity had been successful in identifying some traces of organic molecules. This very discovery gave birth to speculations pointing towards the fact that there might be a possibility of microorganisms inhabiting Mars.