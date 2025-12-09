Who is Alexandr Wang? Check Age, Education, Career, & Role At Meta’s Superintelligence Lab

Alexandr Wang Biography: Alexandr Wang has emerged as one of the most influential young leaders in the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry. At just 28 years old, he is known for reshaping how major companies and governments develop and use AI systems. Recently, he gained widespread attention when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appointed him as the Chief AI Officer to lead the newly formed Meta Superintelligence Labs. As part of this major shift, Meta invested around USD 14.3 billion in Scale AI, the company Wang co-founded. His journey, from being a student with a strong interest in mathematics and programming to becoming one of the youngest self-made billionaires, is often highlighted as a modern Silicon Valley success story. READ | Who is the Ceo of Microsoft? Check the Name & His Contributions

Alexandr Wang Biography In this article we will explore his age, early life, education, career achievements, and new role at Meta. Fact Detail Name Alexandr Wang Age 28 years old Born Date January 1997 Born Location Los Alamos, New Mexico Education Los Alamos High School, briefly attended MIT (left in 2016) Former Role Co-founder and CEO of Scale AI Current Role Chief AI Officer at Meta, Head of Meta Superintelligence Labs Net Worth Estimated at USD 3.6 billion (as of April 2025) Key Achievement Became one of the world's youngest self-made billionaires by 2021 Alexandr Wang Age Alexandr Wang was born in January 1997 in Los Alamos, New Mexico, to Chinese immigrant parents. Both of his parents worked as physicists at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, one of the United States' leading scientific research centers.

Growing up in a scientific environment, Alexandr developed a strong interest in mathematics and computer programming at a very young age. He excelled in several national-level competitions, qualifying for the Math Olympiad Program in 2013 and the US Physics Team in 2014. He was also a finalist in the United States Computing Olympiad (USACO) in 2012 and 2013. His early achievements showed his talent in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Education Alexandr Wang attended Los Alamos High School. After completing school, he briefly joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). However, he left MIT in 2016 to build his AI startup, Scale AI. Before that, he gained experience by working as a programmer at Quora and later as an algorithm developer at Hudson River Trading, a high-frequency trading firm.

Career Alexandr co-founded Scale AI in 2016. The company supplies data and testing services to major technology firms such as NVIDIA, Amazon, and Meta. Scale AI also works with the US Department of Defence to test military AI systems. In 2021, the company’s valuation crossed USD 7 billion, making Wang one of the youngest self-made billionaires. He later joined the board of Expedia Group and spoke at several international forums on AI. In 2025, Meta purchased 49% of Scale AI and appointed Wang as its Chief AI Officer. He stepped down as CEO of Scale but remains on the board. Alexandar Wang Net Worth Alexandr Wang's financial success is closely tied to the rapid growth of Scale AI. In 2021, following a funding round that valued the company at over USD 7 billion, Wang officially became one of the world's youngest self-made billionaires.