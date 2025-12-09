The skies over the United States are buzzing with anticipation as the official Aurora Borealis forecast confirms a high probability of a stunning celestial show tonight. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch, projecting the Kp index to reach a powerful 7.

This significant solar activity, a result of a recent full-halo Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), means the Northern Lights could be seen much further south than usual. For millions, the chance to witness the brilliant, dancing aurora borealis is now a distinct reality, prompting viewers across at least 15 states to prepare for this rare and powerful visibility event.

Which U.S. States Could See the Northern Lights Tonight?

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has pinpointed a visibility threshold that dramatically extends the reach of the aurora borealis due to the expected G3-level storm. With the Kp index hitting a predicted 7, the Northern Lights tonight are expected to be visible directly overhead for states along the Canadian border and low on the northern horizon for states much further south.