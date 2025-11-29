Big 12 Championship Game 2025: Date, Time & Teams Revealed!

The Big 12 Championship Game is one of college football’s most-watched conference title matchups, often shaping the College Football Playoff picture. For 2025, the conference continues its tradition of sending its top two teams, by league standings, into a neutral-site showdown. The 2023 Big 12 title game drew a record 84,523 fans, reflecting the strong demand for this championship event. In 2025, the championship returns to AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, with a national broadcast window and major playoff implications. Knowing the date, time, stadium, and team selection process helps fans, students, and travelers plan early for this marquee game. What is the Big 12 Championship Game 2025? The Big 12 Championship Game 2025 is the postseason title game that determines the conference’s football champion for the 2025 season. It features the top two teams in the Big 12 standings, based on regular-season conference records and official tiebreaker rules, meeting at a neutral venue. The winner typically secures an automatic berth in a major bowl and can strongly influence the College Football Playoff selection and seeding.

When is the Big 12 Championship Game 2025? The 2025 Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, December 6, 2025. According to NCAA and Big 12 listings, the game will kick off at 12 p.m. Eastern Time (11 a.m. Central Time) on ABC, placing it in a national television window. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to account for stadium entry, pregame entertainment, and potential traffic in the Dallas–Fort Worth metro area. Check Out | How the 12-Team College Football Playoff Will Work? Where is the Big 12 Championship Game 2025? For 2025, the Big 12 Championship Game will once again be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The 2025 matchup marks the ninth or tenth time the conference has staged its championship at this venue, showing a strong partnership between the league and the stadium. AT&T Stadium offers a retractable roof, massive video board, and high seating capacity, making it ideal for a major neutral-site college football event.

AT&T Stadium and attendance AT&T Stadium has hosted record Big 12 Championship crowds, including over 84,000 fans in the 2023 title game.

The venue’s central location and NFL-level facilities help attract fans from all Big 12 schools.

Official ticket partners list prices starting in the low hundreds of dollars for 2025, varying by seat and demand. These factors make the 2025 edition a major draw for students, alumni, and neutral fans alike. What are the Big 12 Championship Game 2025 Teams? As of late November 2025, the final teams for the Big 12 Championship Game have not been fully confirmed, with multiple contenders still alive entering the last weekend of the regular season. Texas Tech, BYU, Arizona State, and Utah are among the main teams in contention, with detailed tiebreaker paths depending on Week 14 results.