CES 2026 Tech Event: Dates, Location, Keynotes Speaker and Latest Announcements

CES 2026: The Consumer Electronics Show 2026 is one of the largest tech events in history. It brings global companies, innovators, and industry leaders together under one roof.
CES, which takes place in the US every year, provides an opportunity for new products & new technological advancements to be introduced to the market.
CES 2026 began officially on January 6, 2026, in Las Vegas. However, several major announcements were made before the actual release.
With thousands of exhibitors and media from all over the world presenting & attending, this event, CSE, is an important hub for technology professionals, policymakers, investors, and consumers.
Where will CES be in 2026?
CES stands for Consumer Electronics Show. In 2026, it will occur from January 6 to January 9, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
CES official venues are the Las Vegas Convention Center and multiple partner locations across the city.
It is organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and is held every January in Las Vegas, featuring keynote sessions, product launches, live demonstrations, and expert discussions.
CES 2026 Keynote Speakers and Major Companies
CES 2026 has keynote addresses from some of the world’s most powerful and influential individuals and organizations. These keynote presentations highlight many new trends and future strategies, along with major technological advances.
The keynote speakers for the 2026 CES include
-
The Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Lisa Su, is discussing their next-generation computing solutions and AI capabilities
-
NVIDIA’s Chief Executive Officer, Jensen Huang, will give an overview of AI, graphics, and data center technology
-
Samsung will display some of its newest developments in display technology, consumer electronics (home appliances), and the integration of AI into consumer products
-
Qualcomm will launch its newest processors and robotic solutions, in addition to new automation technologies
-
The Chief Executive Officer of Sony Honda Mobility will also update on their electric vehicles under the Afeela branding.
All of the keynote presentations from CES 2026 will be streaming live online, providing a global audience with the chance to view these ground-breaking announcements in real time.
The livestream schedule is as follows:
|
DATE
|
START TIME
|
END TIME
|
Monday, Jan. 5
|
10 AM
|
7:45 PM
|
Tuesday, Jan. 6
|
8:30 AM
|
6:40 PM
|
Wednesday, Jan. 7
|
9 AM
|
5 PM
|
Thursday, Jan. 8
|
9 AM
|
4:40 PM
All times are Pacific Standard Time (PST).
Latest and Notable Announcements at CES 2026
CES 2026 has started with a wide range of important announcements across consumer electronics, computing, artificial intelligence, and robotics.
Television and Display Technology
The W6 from LG is a new model of wall-mounted television that is displayed, and it is only 9 mm thick, making it one of the slimmest televisions to ever be demonstrated at the show.
Samsung has launched a 130-inch Micro RGB TV, which the company describes as the world’s largest of its kind, as it offers improved brightness and color accuracy.
Amazon debuts its newest Ember TV series with an innovative magnetic frame and ambient sensing technology.
Computing and Processors
Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon X2 Plus, a more affordable PC processor designed to support AI tasks, reducing overall laptop cost.
HP launched a refreshed OmniBook laptop, featuring slimmer designs and local AI processing capabilities, along with updated all-in-one desktop systems.
AI & Smart Devices
Artificial intelligence will be prevalent in the technology landscape this year, with a variety of new AI note-taking tools available on mobile devices and wearable technology to record and analyze meeting and conversational notes.
New offline-capable smart home technology will also be showcased at CES, including compact home security cameras.
Robotics and Automation
Robotics and automation will have an impressive showing at the event, with Boston Dynamics showing the newest version of its Atlas humanoid robot, which is nearing production for industrial environments.
Humanoid robots will demonstrate Qualcomm-powered advanced mobility capabilities such as bending, lifting, and human-like motion.
Robotics designed for education and assisting in the workplace will also be on display.
Automotive and Mobility Technology
Sony Honda Mobility shared updates on the Afeela electric vehicle, along with previews of a new concept model.
Display technologies designed specifically for vehicles, including curved OLED dashboards, were demonstrated by Samsung Display.
Overall, CES 2026 is not just an exhibition of new gadgets; it gives us an insight into how technology will shape daily life in the coming years.
