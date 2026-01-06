The Critics Choice Awards 2026 were held on January 4th. It was the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards that returned to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Do you know the venue was set up like a big dinner party? It felt like a high-energy get-together as Hollywood’s biggest stars came together to celebrate the best movies and TV shows of the year. Congratulations to Jessie Buckley on her Best Actress win for her powerful performance in Hamnet! ✨🏆#CriticsChoice #JessieBuckley #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/cPnqOLWiw0 — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 5, 2026 You will be surprised to know that the night belonged largely to Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest masterpiece, One Battle After Another. While many films walked away with trophies, but this particular movie outshone all the others this year. It didn't just win but dominated the night's most prestigious categories.

(Credits: The Hindu) And on the TV side, HBO Max’s The Pitt won most of the titles. To mention a few, the title of Best Supporting Actress was won by Katherine LaNasa. Meanwhile, Apple TV’s The Studio swept the comedy categories. Similarly, we will be revealing all the major wins across all the film and TV categories in this article. Keep reading to know the complete breakdown below! List of Critics Choice Awards 2026 Winners (All Categories) In the table below, we have put together the full list of winners and their projects across every film and TV category. It was quite a night, so here is the complete breakdown of who walked away with a trophy: Category Winner Project FILM CATEGORIES Best Picture One Battle After Another - Best Actor Timothée Chalamet Marty Supreme Best Actress Jessie Buckley Hamnet Best Supporting Actor Jacob Elordi Frankenstein Best Supporting Actress Amy Madigan Weapons Best Young Actor/Actress Miles Caton Sinners Best Director Paul Thomas Anderson One Battle After Another Best Original Screenplay Ryan Coogler Sinners Best Adapted Screenplay Paul Thomas Anderson One Battle After Another Best Casting and Ensemble - Sinners Best Production Design Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau Frankenstein Best Editing Stephen Mirrione F1 Best Costume Design Kate Hawley Frankenstein Best Hair and Makeup Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey Frankenstein Best Visual Effects Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, et al. Avatar: Fire and Ash Best Stunt Design Wade Eastwood Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning Best Animated Feature KPop Demon Hunters - Best Comedy The Naked Gun - Best Foreign Language Film The Secret Agent - Best Song "Golden" KPop Demon Hunters Best Score Ludwig Göransson Sinners Best Sound Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, et al. F1 TV CATEGORIES Best Drama Series The Pitt - Best Actor in a Drama Series Noah Wyle The Pitt Best Actress in a Drama Series Rhea Seehorn Pluribus Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Tramell Tillman Severance Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Katherine LaNasa The Pitt Best Comedy Series The Studio - Best Actor in a Comedy Series Seth Rogen The Studio Best Actress in a Comedy Series Jean Smart Hacks Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Ike Barinholtz The Studio Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Janelle James Abbott Elementary Best Limited Series Adolescence - Best Movie Made for Television Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy - Best Actor (Limited Series/TV Movie) Stephen Graham Adolescence Best Actress (Limited Series/TV Movie) Sarah Snook All Her Fault Best Supporting Actor (Limited/TV Movie) Owen Cooper Adolescence Best Supporting Actress (Limited/TV Movie) Erin Doherty Adolescence Best Foreign Language Series Squid Game - Best Animated Series South Park - Best Talk Show Jimmy Kimmel Live -

Source: criticschoice.com - 31st Annual Winners

Check Out: NFL Playoff Picture Week 18: Check Wild Card Matchups and Final Standings! Who won the Best Actress trophy? Jessie Buckley took home the big prize for her amazing role in the movie Hamnet. She’s been on a real winning streak lately, and this win definitely makes her the one to watch this season. How did the other acting categories turn out? Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor for Marty Supreme, while Jacob Elordi and Amy Madigan won the supporting awards. The Sinners cast also got a special nod for their great teamwork, and Ryan Coogler won for his writing. Which movie is now the "one to beat"? With huge wins for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, One Battle After Another is officially the star of the year. Paul Thomas Anderson really swept the floor with those three major trophies.

When is the next big show for kids? Everyone is already getting ready for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which is happening on March 7, 2026. It's going to be the usual fun "slime-fest" that the fans always look forward to. Who has the most all-time Oscar wins? Katharine Hepburn still holds the record with four Best Actress wins, though Frances McDormand is close behind with three. Meryl Streep also stands out for having a record-breaking 17 nominations in the lead category! Who else has won multiple times? Aside from the record-holders, there are 13 other actresses who have won twice, including Meryl Streep. It's a very small, elite club of women who have managed to win more than once.