By Manvi Upadhyaya
Jan 6, 2026, 02:47 EDT

Discover the 31st Critics Choice Awards 2026 winners list in this article. Find out all the film and TV winners, major highlights, Best Picture, Best Actor, and where to watch the ceremony.

Critics Choice Awards 2026
The Critics Choice Awards 2026 were held on January 4th. It was the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards that returned to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Do you know the venue was set up like a big dinner party? 

It felt like a high-energy get-together as Hollywood’s biggest stars came together to celebrate the best movies and TV shows of the year

You will be surprised to know that the night belonged largely to Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest masterpiece, One Battle After Another. While many films walked away with trophies, but this particular movie outshone all the others this year. It didn't just win but dominated the night's most prestigious categories.

Critics Choice Awards 2026 Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Picture Title for One Batlle After Another

(Credits: The Hindu)

And on the TV side, HBO Max’s The Pitt won most of the titles. To mention a few, the title of Best Supporting Actress was won by Katherine LaNasa. Meanwhile, Apple TV’s The Studio swept the comedy categories.

Similarly, we will be revealing all the major wins across all the film and TV categories in this article. Keep reading to know the complete breakdown below!

List of Critics Choice Awards 2026 Winners (All Categories)

In the table below, we have put together the full list of winners and their projects across every film and TV category. It was quite a night, so here is the complete breakdown of who walked away with a trophy:

Category

Winner

Project

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Picture

One Battle After Another

-

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet

Marty Supreme

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley

Hamnet

Best Supporting Actor

Jacob Elordi

Frankenstein

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan

Weapons

Best Young Actor/Actress

Miles Caton

Sinners

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson

One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay

Ryan Coogler

Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson

One Battle After Another

Best Casting and Ensemble

-

Sinners

Best Production Design

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

Frankenstein

Best Editing

Stephen Mirrione

F1

Best Costume Design

Kate Hawley

Frankenstein

Best Hair and Makeup

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey

Frankenstein

Best Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, et al.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Stunt Design

Wade Eastwood

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Best Animated Feature

KPop Demon Hunters

-

Best Comedy

The Naked Gun

-

Best Foreign Language Film

The Secret Agent

-

Best Song

"Golden"

KPop Demon Hunters

Best Score

Ludwig Göransson

Sinners

Best Sound

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, et al.

F1

TV CATEGORIES

Best Drama Series

The Pitt

-

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle

The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Rhea Seehorn

Pluribus

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tramell Tillman

Severance

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa

The Pitt

Best Comedy Series

The Studio

-

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen

The Studio

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart

Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz

The Studio

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James

Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series

Adolescence

-

Best Movie Made for Television

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

-

Best Actor (Limited Series/TV Movie)

Stephen Graham

Adolescence

Best Actress (Limited Series/TV Movie)

Sarah Snook

All Her Fault

Best Supporting Actor (Limited/TV Movie)

Owen Cooper

Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress (Limited/TV Movie)

Erin Doherty

Adolescence

Best Foreign Language Series

Squid Game

-

Best Animated Series

South Park

-

Best Talk Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

-

 

Source: criticschoice.com - 31st Annual Winners


Who won the Best Actress trophy?

Jessie Buckley took home the big prize for her amazing role in the movie Hamnet. She’s been on a real winning streak lately, and this win definitely makes her the one to watch this season.

How did the other acting categories turn out?

Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor for Marty Supreme, while Jacob Elordi and Amy Madigan won the supporting awards. The Sinners cast also got a special nod for their great teamwork, and Ryan Coogler won for his writing.

Which movie is now the "one to beat"?

With huge wins for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, One Battle After Another is officially the star of the year. Paul Thomas Anderson really swept the floor with those three major trophies.

When is the next big show for kids?

Everyone is already getting ready for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which is happening on March 7, 2026. It’s going to be the usual fun "slime-fest" that the fans always look forward to.

Who has the most all-time Oscar wins?

Katharine Hepburn still holds the record with four Best Actress wins, though Frances McDormand is close behind with three. Meryl Streep also stands out for having a record-breaking 17 nominations in the lead category!

Who else has won multiple times?

Aside from the record-holders, there are 13 other actresses who have won twice, including Meryl Streep. It's a very small, elite club of women who have managed to win more than once.

To conclude, if you didn’t catch the live broadcast on E! or USA Network, then as of January 5, the entire ceremony is available on Peacock. It is the standard home for these big specials now, so if you have a subscription, you can stream the whole thing and catch those viral acceptance speeches whenever you want.

