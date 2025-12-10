Do you know who Eileen Higgins is? In 2025 mayoral victory, she marked a defining moment in Miami’s political history. She won the runoff with 59.3% of the vote, and ended 28 years of uninterrupted Republican control and became the first woman and first Democrat since 1997 to lead the city. Her win over Emilio Gonzalez signalled a dramatic shift in Miami’s political landscape, propelled by a campaign centred on affordability, transparency, and climate resilience. As she prepares to assume office in December 2025, Higgins steps into her role with decades of global, civic, and administrative experience behind her. Early Life and Background Eileen Higgins was born in Ohio in the early 1960s and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Growing up in a working-class environment, she developed an early interest in engineering and community service, interests that would shape both her academic pursuits and her professional trajectory.

Education She earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Mexico. She further pursued MBA from Cornell University. Her academic training equipped her with analytical, technical, and managerial expertise that later played a key role in her work on infrastructure, development, and public administration. Early Career and International Work Before entering politics, Higgins built a diverse career across international development, diplomacy, and the private sector.

She worked extensively in Latin America , and focused on transportation and infrastructure projects.

In 2006, she became the Peace Corps Country Director in Belize .

Her leadership experience expanded further when she joined the U.S. Department of State as a Foreign Service Officer .

There she worked on diplomatic and economic-development assignments in Mexico and South Africa .

After returning to the United States, Higgins transitioned into private-sector marketing roles, working with major brands such as Pfizer and Jose Cuervo .

. Her mix of international expertise and private-sector experience later became defining strengths in her political rise.

Higgins entered electoral politics in 2018, winning a special election to the Miami-Dade County Commission from District 5, which includes Brickell, Downtown Miami, and Little Havana. She secured re-election in 2022 and again in 2024, the latter unopposed, making her one of the most recognisable public figures in local government. During her tenure, she championed: Affordable housing, helping secure and promote nearly 7,000 units for the workforce and low-income families.

Transit expansion, including the “ Better Bus Network ” and improvements to Metrorail and city trolleys.

Environmental sustainability, supporting tree-planting initiatives and climate-resilience programmes.

In late 2025, she resigned her commission seat to comply with Florida's "resign to run" law as she launched her mayoral bid. 2025 Mayoral Campaign and Victory Higgins entered the 2025 race as a frontrunner, backed by strong name recognition, grassroots petition-based qualification, and endorsements from labour and environmental groups. Her campaign focused on government transparency, affordable living, public-transport efficiencies, and support for first responders. After leading the first round but falling short of a majority, she defeated Emilio Gonzalez decisively in the December runoff. Legacy and Vision Therefore, as Miami's first female and first Democratic mayor in nearly three decades, Eileen Higgins steps into office with a mandate for reform, resilience, and community-centred governance. Her career—spanning global diplomacy, public service, and grassroots advocacy—positions her as a transformative leader for Miami's next chapter.