Governors Ball 2026 marks the premier of New York’s biggest party and summer music festival. It is an epic turnout of fans who attend the grounds of Flushing Meadows Corona Park to experience three days of top-tier performances. The festival carries importance to the world of music that it combines global stars across genres, offering networking, vibes, and summer kickoff energy. According to Live Nation statistics, the 2025 festival attracted more than 100,000 festival-goers. Lorde and A$AP Rocky are set to headline the Gov Ball 2026. Read the article below to know about the Governor’s Ball, the reason behind its name, dates, Governors ball lineup and how to get tickets online. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Governors Ball (@govballnyc) What is the Governor's Ball?

Governors Ball is an annual music festival held in Queens, New York, showcasing artists from various genres since 2011. The name takes inspiration from 19th-century New York Governors' Ball gatherings. It develops Flushing Meadows Corona Park into a multi-stage destination with cuisine, artwork, and NYC skyline views. Community-building through shared rhythms is maintained, with 60+ artists performing annually. Why is it called the Governor's Ball? Governor's Ball is named after the historic Governors Ball tradition, becoming a contemporary giant in the process. Transformed into a fun musical event, where everyone is included regardless of culture, status, or music preference. The name is linked with prestige and festivity ties. Check Out: Zohran Mamdani Sworn in as New York Mayor When is the Governor's Ball 2026?

The Governor’s Ball will start on Friday 05, 2026. The last day of the Gov Ball 2026 is Sunday 07, 2025. Flushing Meadows Corona Park will be hosting the Gov Ball 2026. Gates open around noon daily, with sets till late night. Who headlines the Governors Ball Lineup 2026? Gov Ball 2026 lineup features headliners Lorde, Stray Kids, and A$AP Rocky, plus 60 acts like Baby Keem and Kali Uchis. Announced January 5, 2026, it spans pop, hip-hop, K-pop, and indie for broad appeal. Day Date Gov Ball 2026 Headliner Highlights Friday June 05 Lorde and Baby Keem Saturday June 06 Stray Kids and Kali Uchis Sunday June 07 A$AP Rocky and Jennie (Source: Governors Ball Lineup) How to Get Tickets for the Governor's Ball 2026? Tickets for Governors Ball 2026 go on presale January 08 at 10 a.m. ET via official site of Governor’s Ball. You can register your email for exclusive presale access.