Kai Trump Education Journey: From Miami University to LPGA Debut

Kai Madison Trump, born on May 12, 2007, is the oldest granddaughter of Donald Trump, who was the 45th president of the United States, and the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon. She grew up in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and attended The Benjamin School in Palm Beach County, where she excelled in academics and became an avid golfer. An athlete with a competitive nature, Kai has won several junior golf tournaments, including the Women’s Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach. In 2025, Kai signed her letter of intent to play collegiate golf for the University of Miami Hurricanes and has also been preparing for her professional debut on the LPGA Tour. Even though she has a name associated with prominence, Kai is finding her own way as a student-athlete with an emphasis on education and sport.

Admission to University of Miami Kai Trump has recently been in the news for two significant developments in the early stage of her golf career. She officially commited to the University of Miami by signing her letter of intent to join the Miami Hurricanes women's golf team. She wants to be able to focus on academics as well as golf, and felt a strong connection to the University of Miami and its quality golf program, lively campus life, and highly-regarded sports programs. The signing ceremony for the University of Miami was held at Kai's school, The Benjamin School is in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and represents an important milestone in her journey to play sport in college. Debut on the LPGA Tour At the same time, Kai is readying for her professional debut on the LPGA Tour. She will compete in The Annika at Pelican Golf Club, a tournament named after the legendary golfer Annika Sörenstam.

This also indicates her increasing stature in the sport, moving from junior competitions to the professional level, while showing talent and ambition at a young age. Both achievements illustrate her focus and resolve to find her own identity against the backdrop of her well-known family name. Kai’s Rise in Golf Kai's interest in golf transformed from a leisure activity into a serious pursuit. By the year 2022, she was crowned the Women's Club Champion at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach and then once again in 2024 at the Ladies Club Championships. Her handicap of +0.5 placed her amongst the better young potential players her age group. In March of 2025, she participated in the notable Junior Invitational at Diamond Canyon (one of the top tournaments in the world for junior golfers). Although she finished in 24th place, she said it was a learning experience. Later that year, she received an invitation for her professional debut at the LPGA Tour event, The Annika at Pelican Golf Club, which was hosted by the professional golfer Annika Sörenstam.