Student Academy Awards 2023: Check Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals Winners

The Student Academy Awards are an annual competition that celebrates the next generation of filmmakers. Sponsored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the awards recognise outstanding student filmmakers from around the world in the categories of Animation, Documentary, Narrative, and Alternative/Experimental. The 2023 Student Academy Awards ceremony was held on October 24, 2023, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

The winners were announced by a panel of industry professionals, including filmmakers, producers, and actors. This year marked the 50th anniversary of the Student Academy Awards.

The Oscars Organisation stated: “Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, the Student Academy Awards is an international student film competition. Each year, college and university film students from all over the world compete for awards and cash grants, with films being judged in the following categories: Animation, Documentary, Live Action Narrative and Alternative/Experimental.” History of Student Academy Awards The Student Academy Awards began in 1972, as a way to provide an opportunity and encourage outstanding student filmmakers from around the world.

The awards were originally known as the Student Film Awards and were first presented in December 1973. Since 1975, the awards have been given annually, usually in June. The current name was adopted effective in 1991. The Oscars Organisation mentioned: “1972 September 26 At a meeting of the Short Subjects Branch Executive Committee, Herbert Klynn introduces a proposal for a separate recognition of student films. As a result the Academy's Board of Governors forms an ad hoc committee to define the Student Film Awards.”

Student Academy Awards 2023 Winners The 2023 Student Academy Awards received 2,443 entries from 720 colleges and universities worldwide, awarding medals in four categories: Alternative/Experimental, Animation, Documentary, and Narrative. The award medalists for the categories are: