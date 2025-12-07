The Moon goes through a repetitive cycle of changing appearances every month, called moon phases.The Moon's cycle of phases is due to its orbit around Earth and how sunlight strikes the surface of the Moon, creating a variety of visible illumination angles based on your position when you are looking at the Moon. The New Moon is completely dark (not visible), while the Full Moon is fully illuminated. Every phase represents a different phase in the cycle of lunar activity. The moon phases have been the basis of calendars, religious celebrations, agricultural practices, navigation, and cultural beliefs throughout history in virtually every culture. Observing the moon phases provides insight into the basic principles of astronomy, connects us with the rhythms of nature, and creates a sense of continuity with our ancestors who have experienced the cycles of the Moon throughout their lifetimes. When you look at the night sky, the moon changes its appearance through the progressive lunar cycle, providing a sense of movement, order, and awe-inspiring beauty.

The eight main phases of the moon during the moon's 29.5-day cycle are as follows: The moon revolves around the earth; thus, when the light from the sun hits, we see some of the illuminated half. Therefore, we refer to the phases of the moon. 1. The new moon is when the moon is positioned between the earth and the sun. The elumination (lighting) is hidden from the view of the Earth. 2. Waxing crescent - An illuminated sliver on the right of the moon is now present. 3. First Quarter - The moon looks like a full half circle illuminated on the right half of the moon 4. Waxing gibbous - The moon is more than a half-circle illuminated and close to a full circle, lit on both sides.

5. Full Moon - The entire face of the moon is illuminated and bright. 6. Waning gibbous - The lighting begins to lessen after full illumination. 7. Last quarter (third) is half-lit and illuminated on the left side. 8. Waning crescent - Only a small sliver of light remains; then the new moon reappears. The full moon will repeat the above eight phases every month to give us the monthly routine. What is today’s moon phase? On December 7th, 2025, the Moon will be in the Waning Gibbous phase; it will still be relatively bright, but the light from the Moon will continue to diminish gradually after reaching its peak at Full Moon. Approximately 85-90% of the Moon's surface will be illuminated at this time, casting a dim illumination over the entire night sky while the shadowed side of the Moon expands steadily toward the first quarter of the next month.