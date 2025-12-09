Moon Phase Today: What the Moon Will Look Like On December 9?

The Moon is the closest neighbour of Earth and it has interesting cycles of phases as it moves around our planet. The reasons for the Moon’s phases are caused by the movement and alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun in relation to one another. The cycle begins at the new moon. The new moon cannot be seen at all. Then, the next phases of the waxing crescents, first quarter, waxing gibbous phases follow through to the full moon, and finally through to the waning gibbous, last quarter and finally waning crescent phases will occur. Each phase is unique, with a different type of appearance and with different meanings. Observing the Moon’s phases not only will help in understanding astronomy but also help in relating to the natural world and to the rhythms of Nature itself. Check Out: The History of Black Friday: How It Became America’s Biggest Shopping Day?

What are the different moon phases? The eight main phases of the moon during the moon's 29.5-day cycle are as follows: The moon revolves around the earth; thus, when the light from the sun hits, we see some of the illuminated half. Therefore, we refer to the phases of the moon. 1. The new moon is when the moon is positioned between the earth and the sun. The elumination (lighting) is hidden from the view of the Earth. 2. Waxing crescent - An illuminated sliver on the right of the moon is now present. 3. First Quarter - The moon looks like a full half circle illuminated on the right half of the moon 4. Waxing gibbous - The moon is more than a half-circle illuminated and close to a full circle, lit on both sides. 5. Full Moon - The entire face of the moon is illuminated and bright. 6. Waning gibbous - The lighting begins to lessen after full illumination.

7. Last quarter (third) is half-lit and illuminated on the left side. 8. Waning crescent - Only a small sliver of light remains; then the new moon reappears. The full moon will repeat the above eight phases every month to give us the monthly routine. What is today’s moon phase?

Date of the Moon is 9 December 2025 in the waning gibbous moon phase, which indicates that the Moon is in a decreased amount of brightness compared to a full moon. Therefore, on this night there will be approx. 75% of its surface illuminated, making it bright and large at night. As the moon goes through this phase each day, the illuminated area continues to shrink and will become much less lit after it reaches its last quarter moon. The Moon in this phase would have the most clearer shadow contrasts and detail on its face as it continues to become smaller; therefore, this is the best time to look at Lunar.