National Massachuset Day 2023: Why Is National Massachuset Day Observed On August 17?

National Massachusetts Day 2023: Every year August 17 is observed as National Massachusetts Day. The day celebrates the second of 13 original New England colonies and the sixth state to join the Union. It celebrates and honours the achievements, culture, and history of Massachusetts and its citizens.
Why is National Massachusetts Day observed on August 17?
Massachusetts Day commemorates the landing of English Puritans on the coast of modern-day Boston, commanded by Governor John Winthrop. The Massachusetts Bay Colony had a significant impact on the development of American history. It developed into a hub for trade, culture, and learning. A representative system of government was formed by the colony's General Court, serving as the model for democratic rule in the United States.
The Boston Tea Party and the Battle of Bunker Hill both took place in Massachusetts, which was an important location for the American Revolution. The state's contributions to knowledge and culture including the founding of Harvard College in 1636 further cemented its importance.
Facts About Massachuset
- The name of the state of Massachuset was kept after the tribe of Native Americans which mean “near the great hills,” “great mountain place,” or “near the range of hills.”
- The largest city of New England Boston, established in 1630, has been the capital of Massachusetts.
- The dome of the State House was covered with 23-karat gold leaf in the 1870s and a marble wing in 1917.
- The Massachusetts legislature constitutes of a 40-member Senate and a House of Representatives of 160 members.
- Massachusetts produces the second-largest quantity of cranberries, after Wisconsin, in America.
- The first lighthouse in America was built in Massachusetts.
- The people of Massachusetts celebrated their first public Thanksgiving in 1631.
In conclusion, Massachusetts Day honours the colony's founding fathers' contributions to American democracy, as well as the lasting influence of Massachusetts on the history and advancement of the country. It also serves as a reminder of the state's crucial contribution to the formation of the United States and its continued impact on determining the character of the country.