National Massachuset Day 2023: Why Is National Massachuset Day Observed On August 17?

National Massachusetts Day 2023: Every year August 17 is observed as National Massachusetts Day. The day celebrates the second of 13 original New England colonies and the sixth state to join the Union. It celebrates and honours the achievements, culture, and history of Massachusetts and its citizens.

Why is National Massachusetts Day observed on August 17?

Massachusetts Day commemorates the landing of English Puritans on the coast of modern-day Boston, commanded by Governor John Winthrop. The Massachusetts Bay Colony had a significant impact on the development of American history. It developed into a hub for trade, culture, and learning. A representative system of government was formed by the colony's General Court, serving as the model for democratic rule in the United States.