NFL Christmas Games 2025: Date, Teams, Schedule & Where to Watch?

By Alisha Louis
Dec 15, 2025, 03:34 EDT

NFL Christmas Games 2025 will feature three divisional rivalry games. Check the NFL Christmas Games 2025 date, schedule, what NFL teams are playing on Christmas Day 2025 and where to watch.

NFL Christmas Gameday 2025 on Christmas Day 2025. (Image- Netflix)
NFL Christmas Games 2025 will feature three divisional rivalry games. NFL Games on Christmas 2025 will mark the third consecutive year where the league will host a NFL holiday tripleheader. Christmas Day falls on a Thursday this year, making it the first time since the NFL expanded to a 17-game season that games are scheduled for a Thursday on December 25. Check the NFL Christmas Games 2025 date, schedule, what NFL teams are playing on Christmas Day 2025 and where to watch.

NFL Christmas Games 2025: Date & Time

The NFL Christmas Games 2025 are set for Thursday, December 25, 2025. All three games will be played on the same day, with start times staggered to maximize viewership across the United States. 

Game

Date & Time

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

December 25, 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

December 25, 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

December 25, 2025, 8:15 p.m. ET

What NFL teams are playing on Christmas Day 2025?

All NFL Christmas games are set for Thursday, December 25, 2025, with staggered start times to accommodate national viewership. The matchups for NFL Christmas Day 2025 include:

  • Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

  • Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

  • Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Each game features division rivals, adding extra intensity as teams battle for playoff positioning late in the season.

2025 NFL Christmas Games Schedule and Where to Watch?

NFL Christmas Games 2025 will be available exclusively on streaming platforms. The first two games will stream on Netflix, while the nightcap will be on Prime Video. The 2025 NFL Christmas Games Schedule and Streaming Platform is as follows:

Game

Date & Time

Location

Streaming Platform

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

Dec. 25, 1:00 p.m. ET

Northwest Stadium, MD

Netflix

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET

U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Netflix

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Dec. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET

Arrowhead Stadium, KS

Prime Video

No traditional broadcast networks will air these games, marking a shift in how fans consume holiday football. Subscribers to these platforms will need an active account to watch live.

Conclusion

The NFL Christmas Games 2025 offer fans a full day of high-stakes football with three division matchups streaming on Netflix and Prime Video. As the league continues to innovate its holiday schedule, fans can expect more exciting matchups and broad access to live games on Christmas Day.

    FAQs

    • Where can I watch NFL Christmas Games 2025?
      +
      The games will stream exclusively on Netflix and Prime Video; no traditional TV broadcast will be available.
    • Which teams are playing in the NFL Christmas Games 2025?
      +
      The teams playing are the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs.
    • When are the NFL Christmas Games 2025?
      +
      The NFL Christmas Games 2025 are on Thursday, December 25, 2025, with three games scheduled throughout the day.

