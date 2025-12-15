NFL Christmas Games 2025: Date, Teams, Schedule & Where to Watch?

NFL Christmas Games 2025 will feature three divisional rivalry games. NFL Games on Christmas 2025 will mark the third consecutive year where the league will host a NFL holiday tripleheader. Christmas Day falls on a Thursday this year, making it the first time since the NFL expanded to a 17-game season that games are scheduled for a Thursday on December 25. Check the NFL Christmas Games 2025 date, schedule, what NFL teams are playing on Christmas Day 2025 and where to watch. NFL Christmas Games 2025: Date & Time The NFL Christmas Games 2025 are set for Thursday, December 25, 2025. All three games will be played on the same day, with start times staggered to maximize viewership across the United States. Game Date & Time Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders December 25, 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings December 25, 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs December 25, 2025, 8:15 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Each game features division rivals, adding extra intensity as teams battle for playoff positioning late in the season. 2025 NFL Christmas Games Schedule and Where to Watch? NFL Christmas Games 2025 will be available exclusively on streaming platforms. The first two games will stream on Netflix, while the nightcap will be on Prime Video. The 2025 NFL Christmas Games Schedule and Streaming Platform is as follows: