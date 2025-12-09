School closing and delays today (9 December 2025): A sudden, heavy overnight snowfall, coupled with sub-freezing temperatures, has resulted in extensive school closures and delays today across the Mid-Atlantic states. Regions particularly impacted include West Virginia, North Carolina, and Virginia, where travel conditions are extremely hazardous this morning.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) regional forecasts, the severity of the icing and persistent road hazards has led to proactive measures by education officials to ensure student and staff safety. As of 6:00 a.m. EST, dozens of districts have already announced schedule changes.
Read about the latest update of all confirmed school delays today from local authorities to navigate the unpredictable morning Winter storm and snowfall.
List of School Closings and Delays Today in West Virginia
The heaviest impact from the severe weather system appears to be across the mountainous and central counties of West Virginia. Officials announcing WV school closings and delays are citing treacherous black ice on secondary roads, poor visibility, and wind chill factors as primary reasons for altering schedules. It is crucial to check your local school district’s official website or automated alert system for the final, verified status.
|
County/District
|
Status
|
Kanawha County Schools
|
Closed
|
Putnam County Schools
|
2-Hour Delay
|
Monongalia County Schools
|
Closed
|
Raleigh County Schools
|
Closed
|
Cabell County Schools
|
2-Hour Delay
Storm is wrapping up west to east as expected should be completely out of here by midnight looks like most areas in southern Virginia did well!— NOVAwx (@AwxNov) December 8, 2025
A hard refreeze will occur tonight expect a slippery morning commute pic.twitter.com/JsN1qjjLwS
North Carolina School Closings and Delays: Piedmont and Coastal Alerts
While the storm system’s trajectory moved eastward, North Carolina schools in the Piedmont and coastal plains are enacting delays due to the threat of widespread black ice formation. The decision to implement NC school closings and delays was made late last night in conjunction with county emergency management to allow DOT road crews time to treat bus routes.
Confirmed NC School Delays Today (2-Hour Start Times)
-
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools: 2-Hour Delay. All pre-K programs are cancelled.
-
Wake County Schools: 2-Hour Delay for all Western and Mountain Zones only.
-
Asheville City Schools: Closed, with a decision on the following day pending weather review.
-
Guilford County Schools: Operating on a Remote Learning Day schedule. Students are expected to log in for virtual instruction.
Navigating weather-related school disruptions requires vigilance and reliance on official communication channels. While today’s alerts provide a clear, real-time picture of the storm’s initial impact, the situation remains fluid across the affected states. Always prioritise safety, allow for extra travel time, and consult your local district’s website or emergency notification system for the most detailed, final word on schedule changes before heading out.
