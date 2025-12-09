CG Police Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

School Closing and Delays Today (December 9, 2025): List of U.S. Districts Affected by Winter Storm

By Harshita Singh
Dec 9, 2025, 06:10 EDT

School closing and delays today are widespread across the Mid-Atlantic region due to an overnight winter storm. West Virginia, North Carolina, and Virginia officials have issued alerts. Check the list of affected districts in the U.S. today due to winter snowfall.

Add as a preferred source on Google
School closing and delays today in the U.S.
School closing and delays today in the U.S.

School closing and delays today (9 December 2025): A sudden, heavy overnight snowfall, coupled with sub-freezing temperatures, has resulted in extensive school closures and delays today across the Mid-Atlantic states. Regions particularly impacted include West Virginia, North Carolina, and Virginia, where travel conditions are extremely hazardous this morning.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) regional forecasts, the severity of the icing and persistent road hazards has led to proactive measures by education officials to ensure student and staff safety. As of 6:00 a.m. EST, dozens of districts have already announced schedule changes.

Read about the latest update of all confirmed school delays today from local authorities to navigate the unpredictable morning Winter storm and snowfall.

List of School Closings and Delays Today in West Virginia 

The heaviest impact from the severe weather system appears to be across the mountainous and central counties of West Virginia. Officials announcing WV school closings and delays are citing treacherous black ice on secondary roads, poor visibility, and wind chill factors as primary reasons for altering schedules. It is crucial to check your local school district’s official website or automated alert system for the final, verified status.

County/District

Status

Kanawha County Schools

Closed

Putnam County Schools

2-Hour Delay

Monongalia County Schools

Closed

Raleigh County Schools

Closed

Cabell County Schools

2-Hour Delay

North Carolina School Closings and Delays: Piedmont and Coastal Alerts

While the storm system’s trajectory moved eastward, North Carolina schools in the Piedmont and coastal plains are enacting delays due to the threat of widespread black ice formation. The decision to implement NC school closings and delays was made late last night in conjunction with county emergency management to allow DOT road crews time to treat bus routes.

Confirmed NC School Delays Today (2-Hour Start Times)

  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools: 2-Hour Delay. All pre-K programs are cancelled.

  • Wake County Schools: 2-Hour Delay for all Western and Mountain Zones only.

  • Asheville City Schools: Closed, with a decision on the following day pending weather review.

  • Guilford County Schools: Operating on a Remote Learning Day schedule. Students are expected to log in for virtual instruction.

Check Out - When does Winter Start and End in the U.S. in 2025?

Navigating weather-related school disruptions requires vigilance and reliance on official communication channels. While today’s alerts provide a clear, real-time picture of the storm’s initial impact, the situation remains fluid across the affected states. Always prioritise safety, allow for extra travel time, and consult your local district’s website or emergency notification system for the most detailed, final word on schedule changes before heading out.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending Tags