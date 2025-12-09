School closing and delays today (9 December 2025): A sudden, heavy overnight snowfall, coupled with sub-freezing temperatures, has resulted in extensive school closures and delays today across the Mid-Atlantic states. Regions particularly impacted include West Virginia, North Carolina, and Virginia, where travel conditions are extremely hazardous this morning.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) regional forecasts, the severity of the icing and persistent road hazards has led to proactive measures by education officials to ensure student and staff safety. As of 6:00 a.m. EST, dozens of districts have already announced schedule changes.

Read about the latest update of all confirmed school delays today from local authorities to navigate the unpredictable morning Winter storm and snowfall.