Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

U.S. Passport Ranking Falls to 12th Place in 2025: What Caused the Henley Index Drop?!

By Alisha Louis
Oct 16, 2025, 06:23 EDT

U.S. Passport Ranking Falls to 12th Place in 2025. The U.S. Passport held the No.1 position in Henley Passport Index in 2014. Do you know what caused the U.S. Passport drop in the Henley’s Most Powerful Passports ranking? Find out the reasons here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
U.S. Passport Ranking Falls to 12th Place in 2025 in World's Most Powerful Passports.
U.S. Passport Ranking Falls to 12th Place in 2025 in World's Most Powerful Passports.

U.S. Passport Ranking Falls in 2025: In 2025, the U.S. passport saw a significant drop in World's Most Powerful Passports. U.S. Passport rank fell to 12th place in the prestigious Henley Passport Index. This marks the first time in over two decades that the U.S. has slipped out of the top 10 most powerful passports worldwide. According to the Henley Passport Index, the U.S. passport now offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 180 destinations

The U.S. Passport Rank in 2025 is a sharp contrast to its previous standing in 2014 when it ranked #1, reflecting increased travel restrictions from several countries around the world. Read on to know the causes of U.S. Passport Ranking Falls to 12th Place in 2025 in World's Most Powerful Passports and where does it stand now in 2025.

U.S. Passport Ranking Falls to 12th Place in 2025 in World's Most Powerful Passports

The U.S. passport’s fall to 12th place reveals a shift in global travel freedom dynamics. Here's a closer look at the rankings and data:

  • The U.S. passport now ranks 12th alongside Malaysia.

  • It allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 180 destinations.

  • Singapore, South Korea and Japan now top the World's Most Powerful Passports ranking in Henley Passport Index.

  • This is a notable decline from its first-place ranking in 2014.

  • Countries such as Brazil, China, Papua New Guinea, and Vietnam have introduced visa restrictions for U.S. citizens.

  • Asian passports from Singapore, Japan, and South Korea now dominate the top rankings.

What Caused the U.S. Passport Ranking Fall in Henley Passport Index?

Several factors contributed to the decline in the U.S. passport’s standing in 2025:

→ Brazil ended visa-free travel for U.S. citizens.

→ China excluded the U.S. from its expanding visa-free policy.

→ Other countries, including Papua New Guinea, Myanmar, Somalia, and Vietnam, implemented new restrictions.

→ Heightened geopolitical tensions and changing diplomatic relations influenced these visa policy changes.

→ The rise of Asian countries in economic and diplomatic influence has shifted travel freedoms globally.

How Strong Is the US Passport in 2025?

Despite the fall in ranking, the U.S. passport remains relatively strong compared to many countries. U.S. passport holders enjoy access to 180 countries without pre-arranged visas. This still places the U.S. passport in the top tier globally. 

However, its relative decline shows increased competition and changing geopolitical landscapes. Travelers should stay informed about country-specific visa requirements before traveling. The strength of a passport is measured not only by access but also by geopolitical stability.

Year

US Passport Rank

Visa-free Access Destinations

2014

1st

184

2020

7th

182

2025

12th

180

Read Other U.S. Trending News and Stories here:

New Pentagon Press Rules 2025: What Journalists Must Know?

Is YouTube Down in U.S.? Check 7 Best YouTube Alternatives!

Conclusion

The U.S. passport’s fall to 12th place in the 2025 Henley Passport Index highlights significant changes in global travel policies, with multiple countries imposing new visa restrictions. While still offering broad travel freedom, the decline reflects shifting geopolitical climates and growing influence of Asian passports. U.S. travelers should anticipate ongoing changes to visa requirements and maintain awareness of evolving international relations to navigate the global travel landscape effectively.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Which passports rank above the U.S. in 2025?
      +
      Passports from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and several European countries outrank the U.S. in 2025.
    • How many countries can U.S. passport holders visit visa-free in 2025?
      +
      U.S. passport holders can visit 180 countries visa-free or with visa-on-arrival in 2025.
    • Why did the U.S. passport drop to 12th place in 2025?
      +
      The drop was mainly due to new visa restrictions by Brazil, China, and other countries impacting U.S. citizens.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags