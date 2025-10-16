U.S. Passport Ranking Falls in 2025: In 2025, the U.S. passport saw a significant drop in World's Most Powerful Passports. U.S. Passport rank fell to 12th place in the prestigious Henley Passport Index. This marks the first time in over two decades that the U.S. has slipped out of the top 10 most powerful passports worldwide. According to the Henley Passport Index, the U.S. passport now offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 180 destinations.

The U.S. Passport Rank in 2025 is a sharp contrast to its previous standing in 2014 when it ranked #1, reflecting increased travel restrictions from several countries around the world. Read on to know the causes of U.S. Passport Ranking Falls to 12th Place in 2025 in World's Most Powerful Passports and where does it stand now in 2025.