On August 2, 2027, and the end of the day sky watchers everywhere from every continent will have a rare chance to view the longest total solar eclipse in the last one hundred years! The Moon will be able to completely obscure the Sun for an incredible totality time of six minutes and twenty-three seconds! This will be an incredible event occurring during the middle of the day when the total darkness will take place, the time when many of us do most of our work and live our lives normally! The only places on earth, however, where totality will be seen will be directly along the centerline from Europe to Africa and throughout much of the Middle East. Even though many people will not have the opportunity to see totality, millions of Americans will be able to see a partial eclipse! So no matter who you are, whether you’re a serious astronomer, just a casual observer of celestial objects, or someone interested in things cosmic, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience! Enjoy your views of this amazing event!

Check Out: Moon Phase Today: What the Moon Will Look Like On December 8? When is the Longest Solar Eclipse of the Century? Source: Science Sparks The most extended solar eclipse of the century will take place on August 2, 2027. This incredible celestial event will last 6 minutes and 23 seconds during totality, making it the most extended total solar eclipse observable from Earth in the 21st century. When the Moon has completely obscured the Sun, observers in the area of totality will be able to see the corona of the Sun, which will appear like a shining white halo around the Moon, and sections of Earth will enter darkness temporarily. A narrow band will see the total eclipse through Europe, Northern Africa, and the Middle East. Most of North America will only see a partial eclipse so be sure to take advantage of this exciting opportunity; you may see several features in the sky that make it a perfect time for safe skywatching!

How to See the Longest Solar Eclipse in 100 Years? The longest total solar eclipse in a century occurs on 2 August 2027; however, it will only be visible as a partial eclipse across the vast majority of the United States. To view the eclipse safely, use sunglasses or viewers that comply with ISO 12312-2 standards do not look at the sun without these specialized safeguards! When viewing through binoculars/cameras, special filters for the sun's light will be required. Other safe viewing options include creating a "pinhole camera" from cardboard or using a gloved hand to obscure your vision while projecting the sun's light through a colander. When selecting a site, be sure the view is open and clear, and bring along critical supplies such as water and sunscreen. A partial eclipse will also provide interesting viewing opportunities in the form of crescent forming patterns on the sun's face and a lasting impression of the universe above it.