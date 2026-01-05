Right after New Year’s Day, the U.S. gets ready to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s huge legacy, leaving the internet a buzz with ‘When is MLK Day 2026?” The official date for the federal holiday this year is Monday, January 19, 2026. This date is quite important because it marks the 40th anniversary of the first MLK Day that was observed across the country in 1986. In the United States, Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday is more than just a day off; it's the only federal holiday that Congress has named a National Day of Service. According to AmeriCorps, millions of Americans will participate in the Martin Luther King Day of Service, transforming a day off into a day on to strengthen local communities and reflect on the civil rights leader's vision of a Beloved Community. When is MLK Day 2026?

For those planning their January calendars, MLK Day this year falls on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. All non-essential government offices will be closed because it is a federal holiday. The Uniform Monday Holiday Act controls this holiday. It gives many workers a three-day weekend every week and a set time for reflection and civic action. Is Martin Luther King Day a Federal Holiday? Yes, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of 11 official federal holidays recognized by the U.S. government. Established by the King Holiday Bill signed in 1983, it is observed annually on the third Monday of January. Because it is a federal holiday, the following institutions typically observe closures: List of MLK Day 2026 Closures Government Offices : All non-essential federal, state, and city offices are closed.

U.S. Postal Service : Post offices will not be open, and regular residential mail will not be delivered.

Banking Institutions : Most major banks, including Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, follow the Federal Reserve schedule and remain closed.

Stock Markets: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will suspend trading for the day.

Check Out - U.S. Federal Holidays January 2026 List: Is New Year’s Day a Public Holiday? Key Dates to Commemorate MLK Birthday in 2026 To help you plan your January schedule, here are the key dates associated with the 2026 observance: Event 2026 Date Actual Calendar Birthday Thursday, January 15, 2026 Federal Holiday Observance Monday, January 19, 2026 MLK Day of Service Monday, January 19, 2026 Dr. King would have been 97 years old in 2026. While the federal holiday provides a long weekend for many, the National Park Service traditionally waives entrance fees at all sites on this day, encouraging families to visit historic landmarks and reflect on the nation's journey toward equality. How to Participate in the Martin Luther King Day of Service The Martin Luther King Day of Service is a defining element of the holiday. It encourages citizens to engage in volunteerism to solve community problems. If you are looking to get involved, consider these official channels:

AmeriCorps Portal : Use the official search tool to find registered service projects in your zip code.

Food Banks : January often sees a dip in donations following the December holidays; volunteering at a local pantry is a high-impact way to serve.

Educational Seminars : Many libraries and museums host readings of Dr. King’s "I Have a Dream" speech or "Letter from Birmingham Jail."

Community Cleanup: Join local environmental groups for park or neighborhood beautification projects.



💻 Don’t miss this experience. Go to https://t.co/zVCBhpwjT7 to learn more and register for The King Center’s 2026 Beloved Community Global Summit, happening January 15th & 16th.



👑 A King Holiday Observance convening to advance the Beloved Community, as… pic.twitter.com/yRxPSes5Fj — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 5, 2026