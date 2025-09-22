Austria launches new master's program for Indian STEM students with job training

To strengthen educational connections between India and Austria and help more students study abroad, Austria's Ambassador to India has announced a new partnership. This collaboration is between Austrian technical universities and VFS Education Services.
Austria's Ambassador, Katharina Wieser, has started a new program to help talented Indian engineering and technology students study in Austria.
This special program is a partnership that enables graduates from approved Indian colleges to gain admission to three top universities: TU Leoben, TU Wien, and TU Graz.
To be eligible, students must have graduated from a college on a specific list called ANABIN.
About the Program
This program is a two-year Master's degree that combines classroom learning with real-world work experience. The universities will help students find jobs through on-campus placements and special career events with industry professionals.
After completing the program and graduating, students will be able to get a one-year visa extension. This will help them find a job and start their career internationally.
To apply for a Master's degree at Austria's Technical Universities, eligible candidates can send their B.Tech degree certificate and academic transcripts to austria@vfsedu.com. The selection process will be based on:
This will help evaluate eligibility for the program.
Katharina Wieser, the Austrian Ambassador to India, explained the new partnership in simple terms.
She stated that Austria wants to strengthen its relationship with India by building new academic connections and welcoming talented Indian students to its top technical universities.
According to the Ambassador, this program is a major step in connecting India's skilled STEM students with Austria's leading universities, which are globally known for their research and innovation. By working with VFS Education Services, Austria is creating a clear and reliable system that helps students and deepens cultural exchange between the two countries.
She added that Indian students bring great creativity and knowledge to Austrian campuses, and Austria is proud to support them in shaping a shared global future.
