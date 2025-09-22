Austria launches new master's program for Indian STEM students with job training

To strengthen educational connections between India and Austria and help more students study abroad, Austria's Ambassador to India has announced a new partnership. This collaboration is between Austrian technical universities and VFS Education Services.

Austria's Ambassador, Katharina Wieser, has started a new program to help talented Indian engineering and technology students study in Austria.

This special program is a partnership that enables graduates from approved Indian colleges to gain admission to three top universities: TU Leoben, TU Wien, and TU Graz.

To be eligible, students must have graduated from a college on a specific list called ANABIN.

About the Program

This program is a two-year Master's degree that combines classroom learning with real-world work experience. The universities will help students find jobs through on-campus placements and special career events with industry professionals.