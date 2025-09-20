RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT

The Ultimate Indian College and Career Quiz

The Ultimate Indian College and Career Quiz is a fun, informative quiz designed for students to test their knowledge about India's top universities, competitive entrance exams, and colleges known for outstanding placements and packages. Whether you're a current student, an aspirant, or just curious about the Indian education landscape, this quiz offers the perfect blend of learning and fun.

The Ultimate Indian College and Career Quiz is designed for students, aspirants, and curious minds who want to explore the world of Indian higher education. From prestigious IITs and IIMs to popular exams like JEE, NEET, and CUET — this quiz covers it all. Whether you're aiming for the best placements or just want to learn something new, this quiz is the perfect mix of fun and facts!

Are you ready to test your knowledge about India’s top colleges, entrance exams, and career paths?

Let’s begin the Quiz

Q1: Which Indian institute is consistently ranked #1 in the NIRF rankings (overall category)?

Q2: Which university is known for being India’s oldest modern university?

Q3: Which exam do you need to crack to get into IIMs?

  • GMAT
  • JEE
  • CAT
  • CLAT

Q4: Which entrance exam is used for admission into engineering colleges like NITs and IIITs (except IITs)?

  • NEET
  • CUET
  • JEE Main
  • GATE

Q5: What does CUET stand for?

  • Common University Eligibility Test
  • Central Undergraduate Entrance Test
  • Common University Entrance Test
  • Central Unified Exam Test

Q6: Which entrance exam is compulsory for medical aspirants in India?

  • AIIMS
  • NEET-UG
  • JIPMER
  • GATE

 

Q7: Which private engineering college is well-known for its placement record and collaboration with global companies like Microsoft and Intel?

  • SRM University
  • BITS Pilani
  • Manipal Institute of Technology
  • VIT Vellore 

Q8: Which non-IIT college in India has consistently provided high placement offers in the field of business management?