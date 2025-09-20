The Ultimate Indian College and Career Quiz is designed for students, aspirants, and curious minds who want to explore the world of Indian higher education. From prestigious IITs and IIMs to popular exams like JEE, NEET, and CUET — this quiz covers it all. Whether you're aiming for the best placements or just want to learn something new, this quiz is the perfect mix of fun and facts!
Are you ready to test your knowledge about India’s top colleges, entrance exams, and career paths?
Let’s begin the Quiz
Q1: Which Indian institute is consistently ranked #1 in the NIRF rankings (overall category)?
- IIM Ahmedabad
- IIT Bombay
- IISc Bangalore
- IIT Madras
Q2: Which university is known for being India’s oldest modern university?
- University of Delhi
- University of Mumbai
- University of Calcutta
- Banaras Hindu University
Q3: Which exam do you need to crack to get into IIMs?
- GMAT
- JEE
- CAT
- CLAT
Q4: Which entrance exam is used for admission into engineering colleges like NITs and IIITs (except IITs)?
- NEET
- CUET
- JEE Main
- GATE
Q5: What does CUET stand for?
- Common University Eligibility Test
- Central Undergraduate Entrance Test
- Common University Entrance Test
- Central Unified Exam Test
Q6: Which entrance exam is compulsory for medical aspirants in India?
- AIIMS
- NEET-UG
- JIPMER
- GATE
Q7: Which private engineering college is well-known for its placement record and collaboration with global companies like Microsoft and Intel?
- SRM University
- BITS Pilani
- Manipal Institute of Technology
- VIT Vellore