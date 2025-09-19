How Well Do You Really Know Delhi University ( DU) ? Guess a Quiz

DU operates as a collegiate public central university, which means it has a main university body with numerous colleges spread across Delhi. The university is broadly divided into two main campuses: North Campus and South Campus, with several colleges located in other parts of the city as well. It offers a vast range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various faculties, including arts, commerce, science, law, medicine, and social sciences. Admission to most undergraduate courses is based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
Do you truly know Delhi University (DU)? This quiz is for you, whether you're a new student learning your way around, a current student making the most of your college experience, or an alumnus looking to remember the good times. We'll test your knowledge of Delhi University’s history, culture, notable alumni, etc.
Let’s begin the Quiz
1. Which of these is a founding college of Delhi University?
- Shri Ram College of Commerce
- Miranda House
- Lady Shri Ram College for Women
- St. Stephen's College
2. Which former Prime Minister of India was a professor at the Delhi School of Economics?
- Dr. Manmohan Singh
- Indira Gandhi
- Jawaharlal Nehru
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee
3. Which is the main entrance examination for undergraduate courses at Delhi University?
- Common University Entrance Test (CUET)
- Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)
- All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT)
- National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
4. Which famous actor and alumnus of Delhi University is known as the 'King of Bollywood'?
- Amitabh Bachchan
- Aamir Khan
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Salman Khan
5. Which former Delhi Chief Minister is an alumna of Miranda House?
- Sheila Dikshit
- Mamata Banerjee
- Jayalalithaa
- Sushma Swaraj
6. Which of the following colleges is located on the North Campus?
- Shri Venkateswara Colleg
- Lady Shri Ram College for Women
- Gargi College
- Miranda House
7. The motto of Delhi University is 'Nishtha Dhriti Satyam.' What does this Sanskrit phrase mean?
- Dedication, Steadfastness, and Truth
- Excellence, Integrity, and Truth
- Unity in Diversity
- Knowledge is Power
8. Which of these is a well-known college on South Campus?
- Hindu College
- Ramjas College
- St. Stephen's College
- Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR)
Correct Answers
- St. Stephen's College: This college along with Hindu College and Ramjas College, were the three founding colleges of Delhi University in 1922.
- Dr. Manmohan Singh: He was a distinguished economist who served as a professor at the Delhi School of Economics.
- Common University Entrance Test (CUET): The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is the main entrance examination for undergraduate admissions at Delhi University.
- Shah Rukh Khan: A notable alumnus, is widely known as the 'King of Bollywood'.
- Sheila Dikshit, who served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for three consecutive terms, is an alumna of Miranda House.
- Miranda House, a prestigious all-women's college, is located on the North Campus.
- Dedication, Steadfastness, and Truth: The Sanskrit phrase 'Nishtha Dhriti Satyam' literally translates to 'Dedication, Steadfastness, and Truth'.
- Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) is a highly-ranked college located on the South Campus.
