NIRF 2025 Rankings: Top 5 Management Institutes in Rajasthan

The Ministry of Education just released the NIRF India Rankings 2025, which lists the top higher education institutions in the country.

Also check: AICTE introduces a program to improve employability at 1,000 engineering colleges

During the announcement, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized that the NIRF rankings are a credible system that aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Another official, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, mentioned that more than 14,000 institutions across the country participated this year.

In the field of management, Rajasthan has a good mix of both well-known national institutions and private universities that have become leaders in business education.

These institutions were ranked based on a few key factors: