NIRF 2025 Rankings: Top 5 Management Institutes in Rajasthan

The Ministry of Education just released the NIRF India Rankings 2025, which lists the top higher education institutions in the country.
Also check: AICTE introduces a program to improve employability at 1,000 engineering colleges
During the announcement, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized that the NIRF rankings are a credible system that aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Another official, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, mentioned that more than 14,000 institutions across the country participated this year.
In the field of management, Rajasthan has a good mix of both well-known national institutions and private universities that have become leaders in business education.
These institutions were ranked based on a few key factors:
-
Teaching, Learning, and Resources: The quality of teaching, learning, and available resources.
Research and Professional Practice: How much research is being done and how active the institutions are in their professional fields.
Graduation Outcomes: What happens to students after they graduate.
Outreach and Inclusivity: How well the institutions reach out to and include a diverse range of people.
Perception: How the institutions are perceived by others.
|
Indian Institute of Management (IIM Udaipur)
|
The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur was ranked 21st in the NIRF 2025 management category, with an overall score of 61.79.
Established in 2011, IIM Udaipur has quickly become one of the most respected members of the IIM network. The institute's rapid rise in the rankings shows that it focuses on a rigorous academic approach, research, and practical learning.
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur
|
Primarily known for its engineering programs, the Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur (MNIT Jaipur) also did well in the NIRF 2025 management rankings. It was ranked 62nd overall, with a score of 52.07.
With its strong emphasis on research, government support, and a well-rounded curriculum, it's a popular choice for students who want to study management.
|
Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur
|
The Jaipuria Institute of Management in Jaipur was ranked 74th in the NIRF 2025 management rankings, with an overall score of 49.26.
As part of the Jaipuria Group, this institute has become one of the top private management schools in Rajasthan. It's known for helping students connect what they learn in class to real-world business situations.
|
Manipal University, Jaipur
|
Manipal University Jaipur was ranked 81st in the NIRF 2025 management category, with a score of 47.56.
Even though it was started in 2011, the university has quickly become a promising place to study management in Rajasthan.
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur
|
Although primarily known as a top engineering school, the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) has also made its mark in management education.
In the NIRF 2025 management rankings, it was placed 98th with a score of 45.02.
The institute is expanding its academic presence by fostering innovation and leadership skills in its students.
Top Management Institutes in Rajasthan, according to the NIRF 2025 Rankings
The list below shows the top 5 management institutes in Rajasthan, as ranked by the NIRF 2025.
|
College Name
|
City
|
State
|
Score
|
Rank
|
Udaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
61.79
|
21
|
Jaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
52.07
|
62
|
Jaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
49.26
|
74
|
Jaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
47.56
|
81
|
Jodhpur
|
Rajasthan
|
45.02
|
98
Also check: B.Com Hons Syllabus of Delhi University: Check Semester-Wise, Credit Details and More