Nanyang Technological University Scholarship 2026: Check Details Here

Nanyang Scholarship: High-achieving overseas students can gain admission to one of the best universities in the world through the Nanyang Scholarship at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.
This fully funded scholarship provides comprehensive support for the 2026–2027 academic cycle, including a substantial yearly living stipend of S$6,500 and full reimbursement of subsidized tuition prices.
In addition to basic expenses, scholars receive an annual lodging stipend of up to S$2,000 for those living in NTU hostels, a S$1,750 computer allowance, and a one-time travel grant of S$5,000 for programs abroad.
The university's admission cycle, which normally begins in October and ends in January, is interwoven with the application process. To obtain an application number, candidates must first apply to NTU's undergraduate programs.
Those that make the short list are asked to participate in a rigorous interview procedure from March to May. Successful recipients must maintain a minimum CGPA of 3.5 out of 5.0 and exhibit ongoing leadership and co-curricular performance during their four years of study due to the competitive nature of the program.
How To Apply For The Nanyang Technological University Scholarship 2026?
Candidates must stick to a particular process in order to apply for the Nanyang Scholarship 2026 at NTU Singapore. The scholarship site is accessed through the university entrance application.
Submit Admission Application: Prior to January 15, 2026, finish your online application for an undergraduate degree at NTU. Since you need an application number in order to continue, this step is essential.
Access Scholarship Portal: To access the NTU Scholarship Portal, enter your application number. Usually, you may find the link beneath the "Apply for Scholarship" section or at the end of your admission form.
Write the Personal Essay: Write a captivating 250-word essay on the required subject. Emphasize your capacity for leadership and your special contributions to the campus community.
Upload Supporting Documents: Make sure all co-curricular certificates and academic transcripts are prepared, and upload a digital passport-sized photo. These records attest to the "outstanding academic achievements" and "excellent co-curricular records" that are necessary for your eligibility.
Provide your school teacher's contact information while submitting the referee appraisal. NTU will provide a special URL that you can send to them; they have seven days from the date of submission to finish the online assessment.
Attend the Selection Interview: Those who have been shortlisted will receive an email inviting them to an interview that will take place between March and May of 2026. This last, crucial step of selection will only be reached by the most competitive applicants.
Nanyang Technological University Scholarship 2026: Eligibility And Fee
The most esteemed undergraduate scholarship at NTU, the Nanyang Scholarship 2026, is intended for individuals who exhibit exceptional leadership and intellectual achievement. As long as the student maintains a minimal CGPA of 3.5/5.0, the program is completely supported for the duration of a degree. The qualifying requirements and the substantial cash incentives awarded to successful recipients are broken down in the table below.
|
Category
|
Requirement / Detail
|
Nationality
|
Open to all nationalities (Singaporean, PR, and International students).
|
Education Level
|
Freshmen enrolling in a full-time undergraduate degree program.
|
Academic Merit
|
Exceptional results in A-Level, IB Diploma, Poly Diploma, or Grade 12 equivalent.
|
Soft Skills
|
Strong leadership qualities and an outstanding co-curricular record.
|
Application Fee
|
S$0 (No separate fee to apply for the scholarship).
|
Tuition Coverage
|
Full coverage of subsidized tuition fees (after MOE Tuition Grant).
|
Living Allowance
|
S$6,500 per academic year.
|
Accommodation
|
Up to S$2,000 per academic year (for those in NTU hostels).
|
Travel Grant
|
Up to S$8,000 (one-off) for overseas programs (New for AY2025/26).
|
Computer Grant
|
S$2,000 (one-off allowance).
Key Terms and Conditions
-
The "No-Bond" Clause: Singaporean citizens are eligible to apply for the Nanyang Scholarship without having to pay a bond. However, following graduation, international and PR students must work for a company registered in Singapore in order to fulfill the usual three-year MOE Tuition Grant bond.
-
Academic Review: Each semester, your performance is evaluated. The award may be suspended or withdrawn if the CGPA falls below the 3.5 criterion.
-
Dual Awards: Without the university's express permission, scholarship recipients are typically not permitted to hold any additional concurrent scholarships or bursaries.
