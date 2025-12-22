Nanyang Technological University Scholarship 2026: Check Details Here

Nanyang Scholarship: High-achieving overseas students can gain admission to one of the best universities in the world through the Nanyang Scholarship at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.

This fully funded scholarship provides comprehensive support for the 2026–2027 academic cycle, including a substantial yearly living stipend of S$6,500 and full reimbursement of subsidized tuition prices.

In addition to basic expenses, scholars receive an annual lodging stipend of up to S$2,000 for those living in NTU hostels, a S$1,750 computer allowance, and a one-time travel grant of S$5,000 for programs abroad.

The university's admission cycle, which normally begins in October and ends in January, is interwoven with the application process. To obtain an application number, candidates must first apply to NTU's undergraduate programs.