Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement

Teaching, learning resources, research output, and professional practices are some of the main criteria that go into these rankings. Choosing a college from this list can significantly enhance a student's job prospects and future career in the pharmaceutical sector.

Notable progress has also been made by Punjab University, Chandigarh, and Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, which rank second and third, respectively. Other notable establishments in the top ten include the Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Hyderabad and Mohali, and the JSS College of Pharmacy in Ooty and Mysore.

Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025: Pharmacy is an excellent option for biology majors seeking an alternative career path after high school. The Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 is an essential resource for choosing the top universities in this area. The latest NIRF rankings show that New Delhi's Jamia Hamdard has once again taken the top spot, solidifying its standing as one of India's leading pharmacy schools.

According to the NIRF 2025 rankings, India's best pharmacy school is Jamia Hamdard in New Delhi. Following it are Punjab University in Chandigarh and Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) in Pilani. JSS College of Pharmacy in Ooty and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Hyderabad are two more prestigious establishments that rank in the top 10.

JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty, Tamil Nadu

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad, Telangana

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra

JSS College of Pharmacy Mysore, Karnataka

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

SVKM' s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Maharashtra

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati

Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Punjab

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Chandigarh University Mohali, Punjab

Chitkara University, Rajpura, Punjab

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Raebareli, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Amity University, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University Central, Delhi

University of Punjab, Bathinda, Punjab

Career Options in Pharmacy

A pharmacy career offers a wide range of options in healthcare, research, and business, going far beyond a typical pharmacist store. The job market for people with a pharmacy degree is dynamic and varied. Being a hospital or clinical pharmacist is one of the most popular job choices. Here, experts prepare and dispense prescription medications in close collaboration with physicians and other healthcare professionals, guaranteeing that patients receive the right medication at the right dosage. They play a vital role in monitoring medication safety and offering patient counseling.

The pharmaceutical sector provides fulfilling positions in research and development (R&D) for individuals who are interested in the scientific side of things. This entails collaborating with businesses to create novel medications, vaccines, and medical equipment. These professionals are at the forefront of medical innovation, conducting clinical trials and contributing to the creation of life-saving treatments. A degree in pharmacy can also lead to positions in quality assurance and medication manufacture. This entails managing a pharmaceutical company's manufacturing and packaging of medications, dietary supplements, and medical equipment to make sure that every product satisfies strict quality and safety requirements.

The marketing and sales of pharmaceuticals is another important field. Promoting both new and existing medications to medical professionals is part of this duty. It calls for excellent communication and commercial abilities in addition to a thorough understanding of pharmacology. A pharmacy degree offers a flexible basis for a prosperous and significant career, regardless of your interests in patient care, scientific research, or the business side of the healthcare sector.

The NIRF 2025 rankings provide a reliable guide for students aspiring to pursue a career in pharmacy, a field with diverse opportunities in healthcare, research, and industry. The top-ranked universities, under the direction of Jamia Hamdard, have demonstrated their dedication to creating qualified professionals and their superior academic standing. A student's future can be greatly impacted by selecting one of the colleges on this list because they provide excellent resources and industry contacts. From clinical positions in hospitals to cutting-edge research and development in the pharmaceutical industry, a pharmacy degree opens doors to a variety of rewarding careers.

