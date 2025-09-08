NIRF Rankings 2025: Top 25 Agriculture And Allied Sector Colleges in India

NIRF Rankings 2025: The NIRF Rankings 2025 by the Ministry of Education serve as a vital tool for students aspiring to pursue a career in agriculture, a sector that accounts for over 15% of India's GDP. Based on important factors like instruction, learning materials, research, and professional practices, the rankings assist students in locating prestigious universities.
The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), located in New Delhi, has solidified its reputation for academic excellence by securing the top rank once more. Following it are the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal, also known as ICAR, and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana, which is in third place and has witnessed a notable improvement in its score. Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) and Banaras Hindu University are also mentioned in the top five.
The Central Institute of Fisheries Education and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University are two examples of the prominent institutions with specialized knowledge in related subjects that are represented in the NIRF rankings for agriculture. Private universities like Amity University and Lovely Professional University, which have earned places in the top 20, are also becoming more and more significant, according to this year's rankings. This thorough assessment gives students a clear roadmap for making decisions that will help them succeed in this important field.
List Of Top 25 Colleges NIRF 2025 Rankings For Agriculture And Allied Sectors
|
Institute ID
|
Name
|
City
|
State
|
Score
|
Rank
|
IR-G-U-0101
|
Indian Agricultural Research Institute
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
89.23
|
1
|
IR-G-U-0171
|
ICAR - National Dairy Research Institute
|
Karnal
|
Haryana
|
75.87
|
2
|
IR-G-U-0381
|
Punjab Agricultural University
|
Ludhiana
|
Punjab
|
75.83
|
3
|
IR-G-U-0500
|
Banaras Hindu University
|
Varanasi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
68.95
|
4
|
IR-G-U-0518
|
Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar
|
Bareilly
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
67.66
|
5
|
IR-G-U-0485
|
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
|
Coimbatore
|
Tamil Nadu
|
67.06
|
6
|
IR-G-U-0200
|
Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology of Kashmir
|
Srinagar
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
65.81
|
7
|
IR-G-U-0293
|
Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Fisheries University
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
63.92
|
8
|
IR-G-U-0554
|
G.B. Pant Universtiy of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar
|
Pantnagar
|
Uttarakhand
|
61.56
|
9
|
IR-G-U-0159
|
Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University
|
Hisar
|
Haryana
|
61.47
|
10
|
IR-G-U-0248
|
University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore
|
Bengaluru
|
Karnataka
|
60.35
|
11
|
IR-G-U-0257
|
Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur
|
Thrissur
|
Kerala
|
60.00
|
12
|
IR-G-C-45375
|
National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management - Thanjavur (NIFTEM - Thanjavur)
|
Thanjavur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
58.76
|
13
|
IR-G-U-0075
|
Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Samastipur
|
Samastipur
|
Bihar
|
58.25
|
14
|
IR-G-U-0497
|
Amity University
|
Gautam Budh Nagar
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
58.14
|
15
|
IR-G-U-0568
|
Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vishwavidyalaya
|
Nadia
|
West Bengal
|
57.64
|
16
|
IR-G-U-0379
|
Lovely Professional University
|
Phagwara
|
Punjab
|
57.61
|
17
|
IR-G-U-0048
|
Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat
|
Jorhat
|
Assam
|
57.20
|
18
|
IR-G-U-0360
|
Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology
|
Khordha
|
Odisha
|
56.61
|
19
|
IR-G-U-0181
|
Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry
|
Solan
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
55.53
|
20
|
IR-G-U-0498
|
Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
55.46
|
21
|
IR-G-S-8898
|
National Institute of Food Technology, Enterprenurship & Management
|
Sonipat
|
Haryana
|
54.61
|
22
|
IR-G-U-0199
|
Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology of Jammu
|
Jammu
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
54.28
|
23
|
IR-G-U-0784
|
Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU)
|
Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
52.97
|
24
|
IR-G-U-0336
|
Central Agricultural University
|
Imphal West
|
Manipur
|
52.97
|
25
The NIRF 2025 rankings in agriculture and allied sectors provide a tangible point of reference for students seeking Quality education in such an important discipline. A comparison of this analysis of rankings serves as a standard and represents the relative strengths of institutions compared to one another. This information allows perspective students to make informed choices for their career in an important sector of India’s economy and society.
