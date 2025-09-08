NIRF Rankings 2025: Top 25 Agriculture And Allied Sector Colleges in India

NIRF Rankings 2025: The NIRF Rankings 2025 by the Ministry of Education serve as a vital tool for students aspiring to pursue a career in agriculture, a sector that accounts for over 15% of India's GDP. Based on important factors like instruction, learning materials, research, and professional practices, the rankings assist students in locating prestigious universities.

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), located in New Delhi, has solidified its reputation for academic excellence by securing the top rank once more. Following it are the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal, also known as ICAR, and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana, which is in third place and has witnessed a notable improvement in its score. Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) and Banaras Hindu University are also mentioned in the top five.

The Central Institute of Fisheries Education and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University are two examples of the prominent institutions with specialized knowledge in related subjects that are represented in the NIRF rankings for agriculture. Private universities like Amity University and Lovely Professional University, which have earned places in the top 20, are also becoming more and more significant, according to this year's rankings. This thorough assessment gives students a clear roadmap for making decisions that will help them succeed in this important field.