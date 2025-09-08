Schools Holiday (8 September)

NIRF Rankings 2025: Top 25 Agriculture And Allied Sector Colleges in India

NIRF Rankings 2025: The NIRF Rankings 2025 for Agriculture and Allied Sectors have been released. First place goes to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), located in New Delhi, followed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and ICAR, the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI). The Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are also among the top five. Based on academic and professional quality, the ranking assists students in selecting the best universities, encompassing both public and private establishments.

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Sep 8, 2025, 14:56 IST
NIRF Rankings 2025: Top 25 Agriculture And Allied Sector Colleges
NIRF Rankings 2025: Top 25 Agriculture And Allied Sector Colleges

NIRF Rankings 2025: The NIRF Rankings 2025 by the Ministry of Education serve as a vital tool for students aspiring to pursue a career in agriculture, a sector that accounts for over 15% of India's GDP. Based on important factors like instruction, learning materials, research, and professional practices, the rankings assist students in locating prestigious universities.

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), located in New Delhi, has solidified its reputation for academic excellence by securing the top rank once more. Following it are the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal, also known as ICAR, and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana, which is in third place and has witnessed a notable improvement in its score. Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) and Banaras Hindu University are also mentioned in the top five. 

The Central Institute of Fisheries Education and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University are two examples of the prominent institutions with specialized knowledge in related subjects that are represented in the NIRF rankings for agriculture. Private universities like Amity University and Lovely Professional University, which have earned places in the top 20, are also becoming more and more significant, according to this year's rankings. This thorough assessment gives students a clear roadmap for making decisions that will help them succeed in this important field.

List Of Top 25 Colleges NIRF 2025 Rankings For Agriculture And Allied Sectors

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi tops the NIRF 2025 rankings for agriculture and allied sectors. It's followed by the ICAR - National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana. Other leading institutions in the top 25 include Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).

Institute ID

Name

City

State

Score

Rank

IR-G-U-0101

Indian Agricultural Research Institute

New Delhi

Delhi

89.23

1

IR-G-U-0171

ICAR - National Dairy Research Institute

Karnal

Haryana

75.87

2

IR-G-U-0381

Punjab Agricultural University

Ludhiana

Punjab

75.83

3

IR-G-U-0500

Banaras Hindu University

Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

68.95

4

IR-G-U-0518

Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar

Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh

67.66

5

IR-G-U-0485

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu

67.06

6

IR-G-U-0200

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology of Kashmir

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir

65.81

7

IR-G-U-0293

Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Fisheries University

Mumbai

Maharashtra

63.92

8

IR-G-U-0554

G.B. Pant Universtiy of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar

Pantnagar

Uttarakhand

61.56

9

IR-G-U-0159

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University

Hisar

Haryana

61.47

10

IR-G-U-0248

University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore

Bengaluru

Karnataka

60.35

11

IR-G-U-0257

Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur

Thrissur

Kerala

60.00

12

IR-G-C-45375

National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management - Thanjavur (NIFTEM - Thanjavur)

Thanjavur

Tamil Nadu

58.76

13

IR-G-U-0075

Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Samastipur

Samastipur

Bihar

58.25

14

IR-G-U-0497

Amity University

Gautam Budh Nagar

Uttar Pradesh

58.14

15

IR-G-U-0568

Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vishwavidyalaya

Nadia

West Bengal

57.64

16

IR-G-U-0379

Lovely Professional University

Phagwara

Punjab

57.61

17

IR-G-U-0048

Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat

Jorhat

Assam

57.20

18

IR-G-U-0360

Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology

Khordha

Odisha

56.61

19

IR-G-U-0181

Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry

Solan

Himachal Pradesh

55.53

20

IR-G-U-0498

Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

55.46

21

IR-G-S-8898

National Institute of Food Technology, Enterprenurship & Management

Sonipat

Haryana

54.61

22

IR-G-U-0199

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology of Jammu

Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir

54.28

23

IR-G-U-0784

Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU)

Hyderabad

Telangana

52.97

24

IR-G-U-0336

Central Agricultural University

Imphal West

Manipur

52.97

25

The NIRF 2025 rankings in agriculture and allied sectors provide a tangible point of reference for students seeking Quality education in such an important discipline. A comparison of this analysis of rankings serves as a standard and represents the relative strengths of institutions compared to one another. This information allows perspective students to make informed choices for their career in an important sector of India’s economy and society.

Also Read:

NIRF 2025 Law Rankings: Check the List of Top Law Colleges in India

NIRF 2025 Rankings: List of Top Colleges of SDGs Category in NIRF

Top NIRF 2025 Engineering Colleges in India: IITs Dominate Rankings Again

Best NIRF Ranked Engineering Colleges 2025: Admission, Fees & Placement Insights

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories