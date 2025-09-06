NIRF 2025 Rankings: List of Top Colleges of SDGs Category in NIRF

The National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 introduced two new parameters while evaluating the universities, colleges and institutes for the academic year 2025-26, one is a new additional category, while the other is used for scoring the institutes, and they were as follows:-
- Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
- Negative Marking for Retracted articles
With the growing importance of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the NIRF 2025 rankings are not only highlighting the academic achievements but will also showcase how the top colleges and universities of India are actively promoting environmental sustainability, affordable education, etc.
This article will offer you a list of the top colleges and universities of India in the latest category introduced by the Ministry of Education, in the NIRF 2025 Rankings.
List of Top Colleges of SDGs Category
The NIRF 2025 rankings list India’s top colleges and universities that are changing the educational system by combining academic performance with social responsibility. Indian universities and colleges have undertaken initiatives such as:-
|
Below is the list of the top colleges of the new additional category of NIRF 2025 rankings that is Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), along with the ranks that they have secured and their state:-
|
Colleges Name
|
Ranks
|
State
|
1
|
Tamil Nadu
|
2
|
Delhi
|
3
|
Delhi
|
S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
|
4
|
Tamil Nadu
|
5
|
Karnataka
|
6
|
Uttarakhand
|
7
|
Delhi
|
8
|
Delhi
|
9
|
Odisha
|
10
|
Uttar Pradesh
(This table has been taken from the official website of the NIRF 2025 rankings.)
These colleges and universities are increasing their reach beyond academics by leading green campus design, renewable energy research, as well as increasing inclusive access and supporting startup ecosystems.
