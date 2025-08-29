List of 10 Oldest Universities in India: Check the Courses Offered

Oldest Universities in India: India has some of the oldest universities, many of which laid the groundwork for the present-day higher education system in India. These universities were established during the colonial era, while others were founded before India's independence. These universities continue to teach information, creativity, and culture while upholding a tradition of academic achievement.
Over the decades, India's oldest universities have produced some of the finest leaders, scientists, intellectuals, scholars, and artists, all of whom have contributed to the country's prosperity. From historic campuses with ageless architecture to massive libraries and globally renowned facilities, these universities are living testaments to India's educational past.
There were two universities in Ancient India which laid the foundation work for modern institutions, and they were Nalanda and Takshashila, which were the historic centres of learning. Some universities that were founded and established during the British administration, like the University of Calcutta and the Banaras Hindu University, continue to influence higher education in India and are the most sought-after universities. Many renowned universities like the University of Madras, the University of Delhi, and the University of Mumbai have also played an important role in nurturing intellectual achievement.
This article will discuss the list of 10 oldest universities in India that are still running today, and the courses that they offer.
Also, check:-
- List of Best Non-IIT Colleges Offering B.Tech Specialisation in AI and Data Science and Other Details
List of 10 Oldest Universities in India
Whenever the list of the oldest universities is discussed, there is one university that stands out. Established in the year 1818, the Senate of Serampore College is the oldest university in India was established by the Christian Missionaries, William Carey, Joshua Marshman & William Ward. The second-oldest university in India is the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. established in the year 1847, and the other universities followed.
Below is the list of 10 oldest universities in India that are still functioning and imparting education, shaping the future of India’s young minds, along with the courses they offer and their establishment year:-
|
Universities Name
|
Establishment Year
|
Courses Offered
|
Senate of Serampore College
|
1818
|
|
1847
|
|
1857
|
|
1857
|
|
1857
|
|
1887
|
|
1875
|
|
1882
|
|
1916
|
|
1916
|
These are some of the oldest universities in India, imparting education and knowledge to students and shaping the future of India’s Growth and its Young Minds.
Also, check:-
This Teachers' Day, celebrate the educators who've made a difference! Nominate your inspiring teacher (or yourself) for Jagran Josh's"Teachers Who Inspire" campaign. You could be featured in "100 Inspiring Teachers of India 2025," receive an official E-Certificate, and have your story shared on our website and social media. Don't miss this chance to honour excellence—Nominate Now!
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial