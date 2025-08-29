List of 10 Oldest Universities in India: Check the Courses Offered

Oldest Universities in India: India has some of the oldest universities, many of which laid the groundwork for the present-day higher education system in India. These universities were established during the colonial era, while others were founded before India's independence. These universities continue to teach information, creativity, and culture while upholding a tradition of academic achievement.

Over the decades, India's oldest universities have produced some of the finest leaders, scientists, intellectuals, scholars, and artists, all of whom have contributed to the country's prosperity. From historic campuses with ageless architecture to massive libraries and globally renowned facilities, these universities are living testaments to India's educational past.

There were two universities in Ancient India which laid the foundation work for modern institutions, and they were Nalanda and Takshashila, which were the historic centres of learning. Some universities that were founded and established during the British administration, like the University of Calcutta and the Banaras Hindu University, continue to influence higher education in India and are the most sought-after universities. Many renowned universities like the University of Madras, the University of Delhi, and the University of Mumbai have also played an important role in nurturing intellectual achievement.

This article will discuss the list of 10 oldest universities in India that are still running today, and the courses that they offer.

