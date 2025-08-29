List of 10 Oldest Universities in India: Check the Courses Offered

KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today

Read about the list of the 10 oldest universities in India that are still running today and imparting education, and playing a role in shaping future leaders. Additionally, it will also give information on what are the courses offered by these universities.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 29, 2025, 15:37 IST
List of 10 Oldest Universities in India
List of 10 Oldest Universities in India

Oldest Universities in India: India has some of the oldest universities, many of which laid the groundwork for the present-day higher education system in India. These universities were established during the colonial era, while others were founded before India's independence. These universities continue to teach information, creativity, and culture while upholding a tradition of academic achievement.

Over the decades, India's oldest universities have produced some of the finest leaders, scientists, intellectuals, scholars, and artists, all of whom have contributed to the country's prosperity. From historic campuses with ageless architecture to massive libraries and globally renowned facilities, these universities are living testaments to India's educational past.

There were two universities in Ancient India which laid the foundation work for modern institutions, and they were Nalanda and Takshashila, which were the historic centres of learning. Some universities that were founded and established during the British administration, like the University of Calcutta and the Banaras Hindu University, continue to influence higher education in India and are the most sought-after universities. Many renowned universities like the University of Madras, the University of Delhi, and the University of Mumbai have also played an important role in nurturing intellectual achievement. 

This article will discuss the list of 10 oldest universities in India that are still running today, and the courses that they offer.

List of 10 Oldest Universities in India

Whenever the list of the oldest universities is discussed, there is one university that stands out. Established in the year 1818, the Senate of Serampore College is the oldest university in India was established by the Christian Missionaries, William Carey, Joshua Marshman & William Ward. The second-oldest university in India is the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. established in the year 1847, and the other universities followed.

Below is the list of 10 oldest universities in India that are still functioning and imparting education, shaping the future of India’s young minds, along with the courses they offer and their establishment year:-

Universities Name

Establishment Year

Courses Offered

Senate of Serampore College

1818

  • Bachelor of Divinity (B.D.)

  • Bachelor of Theology (B.Th.)

  • Bachelor of Missiology (B.Miss.)

  • Bachelor of Bible Translation Studies (B.B.T.S)

  • Bachelor of Christian Studies (B.C.S.)

  • Master of Theology (M.Th.)

  • Master of Christian Studies (M.C.S.)

  • Master of Counselling and Psychotherapy (M.C.P.)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

1847

University of Calcutta

1857

University of Mumbai

1857

  • B.A. in Statistics

  • B.Sc. in Life Sciences

  • B.Sc. in Computer Science

  • B.Sc. in Chemistry

  • B.Sc. in Biology

  • B.A or B.Sc. in Mathematics

  • B.Sc. in Data Science

  • M.A. in History

  • M.A. in English Studies

  • M.A. Geography and Geospatial Technology

University of Madras

1857

  • B.A. in Criminology and Police Administration

  • B.A. in Economics

  • B.A. in English

  • B.A. in Public Administration

  • M.A. Ancient History and  Archaeology

  • M.Sc. Criminology and Criminal Justice Science

  • M. A. Sociology

  • M.A. Defence and Strategic Studies

  • M.A. Defence and Strategic Studies

University of Allahabad

1887

  • B.Sc. in Geography

  • Bachelor of Performing Arts

  • Bachelor of Arts in Ancient History, Culture and Archaeology

  • Bachelor of Fine Arts

  • M.A. in Anthropology

  • Bachelor of Science in Anthropology

  • Bachelor of Arts in Arabic

  • M.A. in Education

  • M.A. in Geography

  • M.A. in Psychology

Aligarh Muslim University

1875

  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture

  • B.Tech. or B.E. in Applied Chemistry

  • B.Tech in Materials Science and Engineering Materials

  • B. Tech. Civil Engineering

  • M. Tech in  Geotechnical Engineering and Earthquake Engineering

  • M.Tech in Environmental Engineering

Panjab University

1882

  • B.A.BEd

  • BCom LLB

  • BA in Education

  • BA in Economics

  • B.E. in Chemical Engineering

  • B.E. in Computer Science and Engineering

  • B.E. in Food Technology

  • B.E. in Information Technology

  • M.A. in Disaster Management

  • MA in Defence and National Security Studies

  • M.A. in Economics

Banaras Hindu University

1916

  • Bachelor of Vocation in Agribusiness & Entrepreneurship

  • Bachelor of Dental Science

  • Bachelor of Vocation in Tourism & Hospitality Management

  • Bachelor of Vocation in Retail Management

  • Bachelor of Vocation in Logistics Management

  • Bachelor of Vocation in Hospitality and Tourism Management

  • B.A. LLB. (Hons.)

  • LL.B. (HONS.)

  • Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry

  • Master of Arts in AIHC & Arch

  • Master of Arts in Museology

  • Master of Science in Bioinformatics

  • Master of Vocation in Fashion Technology & Apparel Design

  • Master of Vocation in Logistics Management

University of Mysore

1916

  • M.A. in Ancient History & Archaeology,

  • M.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication

  • M.A. in Economics

  • M.A. in English

  • M.A. in  Political Science

  • M.A. in Public Administration

  • Master of Social Work

  • M. SC. Applied Geology

  • M.Sc. in Human Development and Family Studies

  • M.Sc. in Mathematics

  • M.Sc. in Microbiology

These are some of the oldest universities in India, imparting education and knowledge to students and shaping the future of India’s Growth and its Young Minds.

