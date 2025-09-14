Oldest Colleges in Delhi: Check Courses Offered, History and Other Details

Oldest Colleges in Delhi:- Delhi, India’s capital city, is more than just an administrative centre; it is also a hub of education. Over the years, Delhi has witnessed many cultural movements, political changes, and educational advancements. Delhi has also produced numerous colleges and universities, and has given rise to some of India’s most powerful politicians, reformers, and academicians.

Delhi’s educational institutions, renowned for their diversity and blend of tradition with modernity, also provide world-class learning opportunities. This article will discuss the list of Delhi’s oldest and most significant institutions, and they continue to influence India’s future. Before we start with the list of oldes colleges and universities in Delhi, you’ll also find a few questions placed at different intervals to make the article more interactive.

1. Which oldest college of Delhi is famously known the support of the nationalist movement during India’s freedom struggle? 🕰️