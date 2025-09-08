NIRF 2025 Rankings: List of Best Open Universities in India

The NIRF (National Institute of Open Rankings) 2025 was released on September 4, 2025, and has evaluated several universities, colleges and institutes in 17 different categories, in which one is a new category that the institutes and universities have been evaluated on, and that is, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
One such category of the NIRF 2025 Rankings is the Open and Distance Learning Universities. An open university is a higher education institution that offers various courses to those students who are unable to attend classes physically, due to a variety of reasons, with no age restrictions. The open universities offer flexible and distance learning and teach their curriculum either online or by correspondence. They also provide degrees and certificates that are recognised and valid as those from regular institutions.
Also, check:-
- Financial Times Business Schools Rankings 2025: Check the List of Top Management Institutes in India
List of Best Open Universities in India by NIRF 2025 Rankings
In the NIRF 2025 Rankings for the Best Open Universities in India, only three open Universities made it to the list and category. This list represents and caters to those students who want to pursue their higher academic studies through online and distance learning, these rankings will help them understand which university to seek admission as the list is narrowed down to 3 universities.
Below is the list of the best open universities in India as per the NIRF 2025 rankings, along with the sustainability details provided by the institutes:-
|
University Name
|
NIRF 2025 Rank
|
Sustainability Details
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
Not provided
Also, check:-
- List of Top Digital Skill Courses: Check the list of Government Colleges, Career Opportunities, and Other Details
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial