NIRF 2025 Rankings: List of Best Open Universities in India

The NIRF (National Institute of Open Rankings) 2025 was released on September 4, 2025, and has evaluated several universities, colleges and institutes in 17 different categories, in which one is a new category that the institutes and universities have been evaluated on, and that is, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

One such category of the NIRF 2025 Rankings is the Open and Distance Learning Universities. An open university is a higher education institution that offers various courses to those students who are unable to attend classes physically, due to a variety of reasons, with no age restrictions. The open universities offer flexible and distance learning and teach their curriculum either online or by correspondence. They also provide degrees and certificates that are recognised and valid as those from regular institutions.

