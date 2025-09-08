NIRF 2025 Rankings: List of Best Open Universities in India

Schools Holiday (8 September)

This article will give a list of the best open universities in India as per the NIRF Rankings of 2025. Additionally, it will also provide details on the sustainability details as provided by the official PDF on the NIRF Website.

Sep 8, 2025
The NIRF (National Institute of Open Rankings) 2025 was released on September 4, 2025, and has evaluated several universities, colleges and institutes in 17 different categories, in which one is a new category that the institutes and universities have been evaluated on, and that is, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

One such category of the NIRF 2025 Rankings is the Open and Distance Learning Universities. An open university is a higher education institution that offers various courses to those students who are unable to attend classes physically, due to a variety of reasons, with no age restrictions. The open universities offer flexible and distance learning and teach their curriculum either online or by correspondence. They also provide degrees and certificates that are recognised and valid as those from regular institutions.

List of Best Open Universities in India by NIRF 2025 Rankings

In the NIRF 2025 Rankings for the Best Open Universities in India, only three open Universities made it to the list and category. This list represents and caters to those students who want to pursue their higher academic studies through online and distance learning, these rankings will help them understand which university to seek admission as the list is narrowed down to 3 universities.

Below is the list of the best open universities in India as per the NIRF 2025 rankings, along with the sustainability details provided by the institutes:-

University Name

NIRF 2025 Rank

Sustainability Details

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

1

  • Has multiple entry and exit points

  • The institute teaches courses in Indian Languages

  • Has introduced courses on the Indian Knowledge System

  • The institute has established the Grievance Redressal Cell.

  • The institute admits students through the national and state-level exams.

Karnataka State Open University, Mysore

2

  • Has multiple entry and exit points

  • The institute teaches courses in Indian Languages

  • Has introduced courses on the Indian Knowledge System

  • The institute has established the Grievance Redressal Cell.

  • The institute admits students through the national and state-level exams.

U.P. Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Allahabad

3

Not provided

