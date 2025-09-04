Top NIRF 2025 Colleges in India: Overall Rankings & Highlights

Every year, the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) publishes official rankings of Indian institutions, universities and colleges, to help the students, parents, and educators in finding the country’s best schools. The NIRF 2025 rankings will evaluate the institutes, colleges and universities on five parameters and one additional parameter, which has been added this year in 2025, and they are as follows:-

These NIRF rankings are considered one of the most credible benchmarks for higher education in India because they encompass a wide range of subjects, including engineering, pharmacy, management, law, medicine and others. For those students who have been admitted to various colleges for the academic year 2025-26, these rankings provide clear insights into which institutions flourish and why.

The committee, while evaluating the universities, colleges and institutes for the NIRF 2025 rankings they has introduced a new parameter, Negative marking for retracted articles and self-citations , to evaluate the colleges on a better parameter.

List of Top NIRF 2025 Colleges in India (Overall)

The overall category of the NIRF 2025 rankings recognises institutions that perform well in all subjects and provide a comprehensive educational environment. These institutions and colleges consistently outperform on the five parameters by which they are evaluated by the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Securing a good position in the NIRF 2025 overall rankings is regarded as one of the highest distinctions for an Indian University. Which reflects overall excellence rather than the particular field ability of that university. For students, the overall rankings serve as a starting point for identifying institutes that not only provide excellent academics but also offer chances for interdisciplinary learning, industry involvement and research exposure.

Below is the list of top NIRF 2025 colleges in India with their overall rankings for the academic year 2025-26:-