Oct 19, 2025, 11:09 IST

Over 160 Institutes of National Importance in India, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, AIIMS, and IISERs, have been founded by Parliament Acts. These outstanding institutes are critical to India's higher education and innovation ecosystems, driving research and worldwide competitiveness.

How Many Institutes of National Importance are there in India

Number of Institutes of National Importance:- At the core of India’s academic success are the Institutes of National Importance (INIs), which are frequently praised for their scope, diversity, and their expanding international recognition. These institutes are more than just colleges; they are hubs of innovation, leadership and research that have contributed significantly to India’s intellectual wealth.

The concept of the Institute of National Importance was created shortly after India gained independence, understanding that a young country needs world-class institutions that will drive scientific advancement, industrial prosperity, and societal reforms. The Indian government began building specialised institutes through the Acts of Parliament to address the country’s high demand for technical expertise and professional leadership.

This has resulted in the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), which were later expanded to include various other institutions like:-

  • National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

  • Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

  • All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

  • Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs)

Each of these institutes is designed to be a leader in their respective field. Currently, India is home to more than 165 of these institutions, all of which are actively influencing the future of the country. They represent the pinnacle of academic prominence and are frequently compared to the world’s greatest schools due to their cutting-edge research, industry partnerships, and global alumni network.  They have been the driving force behind India’s advances in areas such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and renewable energy.

What are Institutes of National Importance (INIs)  and how many are there?

Institutes of National Importance are higher education institutions designated by the Government of India through an Act of Parliament for their vital role in generating skilled labor and furthering national interests. These institutions have autonomous governance, world-class facilities, and academic flexibility, setting the standard for excellence. They are offered special money and advantages by the Ministry of Education or other central ministries to encourage creativity, research and technological development. 

As of 2025, India has about 165 Institutes of National Importance (INIs) spanning diverse fields of study. Engineering, medicine, architecture, and management are some of the domains covered in the distribution.  For example, IITs prioritise engineering excellence, whilst AIIMS prioritises medical innovation, both of which make substantial contributions to India’s scientific and technical landscape. Given below is the list of categories, along with their numbers and their examples:-

Categories

Number

Examples

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

23

National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

31

Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

25

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs)

7

  • IISER Berhampur 

  • IISER Mohali

  • IISER Pune

All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

26

  • AIIMS Delhi

  • AIIMS Kalyani

  • AIIMS Patna

  • AIIMS Jodhpur

Schools of Planning and Architecture

3

  • School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada

  • School  of Planning and Architecture Delhi

Other Specialised Institutions 

52

Total

165+

India’s progress is fueled by the Institutes of National Importance, which are more than just educational establishments. From developing world-class engineers and doctors to promoting innovation and research, INIs are a symbol of India’s intellectual might and global ambition.

