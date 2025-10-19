How Many Institutes of National Importance are there in India?

Number of Institutes of National Importance:- At the core of India’s academic success are the Institutes of National Importance (INIs), which are frequently praised for their scope, diversity, and their expanding international recognition. These institutes are more than just colleges; they are hubs of innovation, leadership and research that have contributed significantly to India’s intellectual wealth. The concept of the ‘Institute of National Importance’ was created shortly after India gained independence, understanding that a young country needs world-class institutions that will drive scientific advancement, industrial prosperity, and societal reforms. The Indian government began building specialised institutes through the Acts of Parliament to address the country’s high demand for technical expertise and professional leadership.

This has resulted in the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), which were later expanded to include various other institutions like:- National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) Each of these institutes is designed to be a leader in their respective field. Currently, India is home to more than 165 of these institutions, all of which are actively influencing the future of the country. They represent the pinnacle of academic prominence and are frequently compared to the world’s greatest schools due to their cutting-edge research, industry partnerships, and global alumni network. They have been the driving force behind India’s advances in areas such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and renewable energy.