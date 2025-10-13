SSC GD Result 2025

South India's oldest colleges, such as CMS College, MCC, and Presidency College, set a foundation for modern education in India.

Which are the Oldest Colleges in South India?

Oldest Colleges in India:- Before India had prominent modern universities and IITs, a few innovative and historic institutions in South India established the foundation for the country’s education system. Founded between the 18th and 19th centuries, these universities became the symbols of knowledge, reform and social awakening.

There is one thing which distinguishes South India in India’s academic growth, which is its early acceptance of formal education, which was typically spearheaded by reformers who believed in spreading knowledge across social and economic lines. The oldest colleges in South India range from the CMS College Kottayam to the Madras Christian College (Chennai)  and Madras Medical College to St. Joseph’s College in Tiruchirappalli. These colleges were more than just academic institutions; they were incubators of intellectual resistance, educating students who would go on to shape the nation’s future.

This article will explore the history of the oldest colleges of South India. It will discuss the establishment year of the oldest yet notable colleges of South India, along with other important details.

Which are the Oldest Colleges in South India?

South India has, for a long time, served as the cradle for learning for higher education in India, which it was basically and till date, is known for its rich academic culture, historic institutions and its progressive approach toward learning.  Many of the oldest colleges in South India were established during the colonial era, which laid the foundation for modern education in India. Their history reflects a blend of traditional Indian learning and Western education systems.

Given below is the list of some of the oldest colleges in South India, along with their establishment year and the courses offered by them:-

College Name

Year

Courses Offered

College of Engineering Guindy

1794

Scott Christian College

1809

  • B.A History

  • B.A Economics

  • B.A English

  • B.Sc Mathematics

  • B.Com

  • MCA

  • M.A. History

  • M.Sc. Computer Science, etc.

CMS College Kottayam

1817

  • B.Sc. Mathematics

  • B.Sc. Chemistry

  • B.Sc. Botany

  • B.Sc. Family & Community Science (Home Science)

  • BA English

  • BA Economics

  • M.Sc. Applied Physics

  • M.Sc. Analytical Chemistry

  • M.Sc. Biotechnology

  • MA Sociology

Madras Medical College

1835

  • MBBS

  • B.A.M.S.

  • B.Pharma

  • B.Sc. Nursing

  • M.D

  • M.S.

  • M.Pharm

Madras Christian College

1837

  • B. A. English Language and Literature

  • B. A. Political Science

  • B. A. Economics

  • B. A. Philosophy

  • B. Sc Mathematics

  • B. Sc Chemistry

  • M. A. History

  • M. Sc Zoology

  • M. Sc Chemistry

  • M. A. Economics

  • M. A. Public Administration

Presidency College, Chennai

1840

  • B.A. in Political Science

  • B.A. in History

  • B.A. in Economics

  • B.A. in English Literature

  • Bachelor of Commerce

  • B.Sc. in Statistics

  • B.Sc. in Physics

  • B.Sc. in Chemistry

  • B.Sc. in Geography

  • M.A. in History

  • M.A. in Economics

  • M.A. in Political Science

  • M.Com, etc

St. Joseph’s College

1844

  • B Sc Botany

  • B Sc Computer Science

  • B Sc Chemistry

  • B Com

  • B A English Literature

  • B A History

  • B.Sc Mathematics

  • M Sc Botany

  • MCA Master of Computer Applications

  • M A Economics

  • M A Human Resource Management (HRM), etc

University of Madras

1857

  • B.A. in Criminology & Police Administration

  • B.A. in Historical Studies

  • B.A. in Economics

  • B.A. in English

  • M.A. Lifelong Learning

  • M.A. Human Resource Management

  • M.A. Ancient History and Archaeology

The oldest institutions in South India are more than just old monuments; they are living reminders of India's educational and cultural progress. These oldest colleges, some of which are over 200 years old, helped create India's intellectual identity long before independence.  They continue to thrive by blending tradition and progress, providing current programs while upholding their deeply held ideals.

