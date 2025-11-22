IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025

Which IIT Has the Largest Number of B.Tech Specialisations?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Nov 22, 2025, 19:41 IST

This article explores which IIT offers the most diverse range of B. Tech Specialisations, comparing the academic range of leading IITs such as IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, and others.

Which IIT Has the Largest Number of B.Tech Specialisations?

Choosing an IIT isn’t only about ranking or cutoffs; it’s also about the academic environment you will be entering. As an upcoming college student, you may be aware that the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) offer programs in various engineering disciplines like Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and other traditional fields.

But there is one interesting thing:- Some Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) offer twice the number of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) branches as other IITs:-

➡️Some IITs offer unique specialisations in India

➡️Some offer multidisciplinary, adaptable and customisable B.Tech programs.

So if you want to explore your interest in the Bachelor of Technology field, or want some options before making a decision, knowing which IIT offers the most B.Tech specialisations are important.

Why does the Number of B.Tech Specialisations Offered matter?

When students first start studying for JEE, their primary focus is always on cutoffs, ranks, and placements, but the genuine strength of an Indian Institute of Technology rests in the academic atmosphere it offers. 

Envision yourself entering an IIT with only a few alternatives, as opposed to one with a good number of options in the engineering field, which might range from traditional departments to obscure new disciplines. For a young engineer who is preparing for the upcoming JEE Mains 2026 exam, the wide range of B.Tech can make a significant impact not only on their academic journey, but also on their future career trajectory, research exposure and adaptability. 

Nowadays, students are increasingly seeking flexibility, including the possibility to pursue minor specialisation, micro-specialisations, open electives, dual majors, interdisciplinary courses, and even transitions into fields like,

  • Quantum Computing

  • IoT

  • Bioengineering

  • Artificial Intelligence

Given below are some of the benefits of the number of specialisations offered by an Indian Institute of Technology:-

Which IIT has the Largest Number of B.Tech Specialisations?

The largest number of Bachelor of Technology specialisations offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is at IIT Kharagpur.  

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is the largest IIT geographically, but it also stands out academically. It is the oldest IIT, and with age comes tradition, academic advancement and growth. Over the years, IIT Kharagpur has developed India’s most diverse engineering curriculum, which includes traditional engineering, new technologies, integrated sciences, applied research disciplines, and even agricultural and ocean-related branches.

Given below is the list of the Bachelor of Technology specialisations offered by the Indian Institute of Kharagpur:-

Aerospace Engineering

Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering

Agricultural and Food Engineering

Artificial Intelligence

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electrical and Communication Engineering

Industrial and Systems Engineering

Instrumentation Engineering

Manufacturing Science and Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture

Minning Engineering

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

Offering an unmatched academic range, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is the IIT with the largest number of B.Tech specialisations. However, each IIT has unique strengths, academic ecosystems and cultures. 

