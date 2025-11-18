Oldest National Law University in India:- If you aspire to become a lawyer, you have most likely heard in various discussions with your acquaintances about the NLUs (National Law University), with administration, enthusiasm and aspiration. National Law Universities, or NLUs, are frequently referred to as the legal education equivalent of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Management (IIMs). The NLUs are the institutions that have produced business legal consultants, top litigators, government servants, policy experts, Supreme Court lawyers and renowned academicians. However, every good legacy has a beginning. In the field of legal education in India, the earliest and the oldest National Law University laid the groundwork for the future of thousands of outstanding legal minds.

So, which is the oldest National Law University in India? In 1986, the first-ever National Law University to be established was the National Law School of India University, NLSIU, Bengaluru. It took over ten years for the second National Law University to be established, the NALSAR (National Academy of Legal Studies and Research), Hyderabad, in 1998. National Law School of India University (NLSIU) not only established a new institution, but also a five-year integrated law program that combined legal studies with social sciences, clinical learning, internships, moot courts and real-world experiences. The Oldest NLU:-NLSIU Bengaluru The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) was founded to guide legal education reforms and to support the growth of the Indian Legal system through research and policy initiatives. As a result, the NLSIU, Bengaluru, was one of the first institutions in the country to provide a five-year integrated legal degree at the undergraduate level, and started the first batch in 1988.

And, for more than 35 years, the National Law School of India University has unquestionably been a national leader in the field of legal education. Given below is the overview of the National Law School of Indian University (NLSIU), Bengaluru:- Features Details Full Name National Law School of India University Year of Establishment 1986 Location Bengaluru Commencement of First Batch 1988 Founder Professor Madhava Menon Model Introduced First five-year integrated law degree at the undergraduate level What are the Courses Offered by NLSIU Bengaluru? When the National Law School of India University first started, it had a unique approach to teaching legal education. Students learned about real-world law through practical training, internships, moot courts, public policy discussions, and many initiatives. This multi-layered method transformed the way law was taught and learned. The National Law School of India (NLSIU) Bengaluru offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, which are as follows:-