Deemed to be a University:- When students begin their journey of higher education, terms like the Central University, State University and Deemed to be University can often be confusing. Several students and parents may also have a question about,

‘What does Deemed to be University mean?’

In India, the term ‘Deemed to be University’ is more than just a name; it is a symbol of academic autonomy and distinction, which is granted by the University Grants Commission (UGC). These institutions are frequently recognised for their outstanding research output, speciality programs, and innovative teaching methods.

What Does a ‘Deemed to be University’ Mean?

An institution of higher education, other than a university, that operates at an exceptionally high level in a specific field of study may be designated as a ‘Deemed to be University’ by the Central Government on the suggestion of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Those institutes which have the ‘Deemed to be University’ status have the academic status and privileges of a university.