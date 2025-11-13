ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released

What Does a ‘Deemed to be University’ Mean?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Nov 13, 2025, 13:03 IST

This article will give a clear explanation of the term ‘Deemed to be University’ in India. It will also examine how they are founded, what distinguishes them from central and state universities and other important details.

Deemed to be a University:- When students begin their journey of higher education, terms like the Central University, State University and Deemed to be University can often be confusing. Several students and parents may also have a question about,

‘What does Deemed to be University mean?’

In India, the term ‘Deemed to be University’ is more than just a name; it is a symbol of academic autonomy and distinction, which is granted by the University Grants Commission (UGC). These institutions are frequently recognised for their outstanding research output, speciality programs, and innovative teaching methods.

What Does a ‘Deemed to be University’ Mean?

An institution of higher education, other than a university, that operates at an exceptionally high level in a specific field of study may be designated as a ‘Deemed to be University’ by the Central Government on the suggestion of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Those institutes which have the ‘Deemed to be University’ status have the academic status and privileges of a university.

The word ‘Deemed to be University’ stems from Section 3 of the UGC Act of 1956. In layman's terms, these independent institutions can design their own courses, administer exams, and give degrees in the same way as universities do. These institutions with the ‘Deemed to be University’ have expanded the country’s higher education base, providing education and research facilities in a variety of disciplines, such as follows:-

  • Medical Education

  • Fisheries Education

  • Physical Education

  •  Languages

  • Social Sciences

  • Population Sciences

  • Diary Research

  • Forest Research

  • Armament Technology

  • Maritime Education

  • Yoga

  • Music

  • Information Technology, among others

How is Deemed to be University different from Central and State Universities?

The University Grants Commission (UGC), under the Ministry of Education, plays an important role in this process. Those institutions that pursue this category must meet rigorous academic, research and infrastructure requirements. While all three types of institutions (Central, State, and Deemed) give UGC-Recognised degrees, their management and finance structures differ significantly.

A central or state university is created by an act of Parliament or a state legislature, respectively, and is directly funded by the central or state government. A Deemed to be University, on the other hand, is a high-performing institution, either public or private, that has been awarded special status by the government to operate with greater autonomy over its curriculum, admissions, and fees without the need for legislation.

Given below are some of the key differences between the Central, State and Deemed to be University:-

Features

Central University

State University

Deemed to be a University

Established by

Central University are established by an Act of Parliament.

State universities are established by a State Legislature.

Government announcement based on the UGC’s requirement, it is not established by explicit legislation.

Source of Funding

Directly funded by the central government

Directly funded by the state government.  

Deemed to be A university can receive funding from various sources, which can be public or private. And many other sources, which include tuition and government subsidies.

Autonomy

Autonomy refers to the degree of independence that a central university has in making academic, administrative and budgetary decisions.

Autonomy of a state university is the freedom to handle its own affairs without excessive government guidance, allowing flexibility in academic and administrative matters.

A Deemed to be University has complete academic autonomy, including the ability to define its own curriculum, determine fees and confer degrees.

Examples

  • University of Delhi

  • Banaras Hindu University

  • University of Hyderabad

  • Jammu

  • Delhi Technological University

  • Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

  • University of Jammu

  • Academy of Maritime Education and Training, Chennai

  • Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

  • Banasthali Vidyapith

  • Bharati Vidyapeeth

  • Birla Institute of Technology

‘Deemed to be Universities’ in India serves as a link between accountability and autonomy. They offer the best of both worlds, academic independence like private institutions and regulatory monitoring like public universities.

