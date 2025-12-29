Charles Wallace India Trust (CWIT) Scholarships: Eligibility Criteria And Other Details

CWIT Scholarship 2026: For Indian professionals, artists, and students, the Charles Wallace India Trust (CWIT) Scholarships offer a prestigious means to expand their knowledge through high-level exposure in the UK. This foundation, which was founded in 1981, pays tribute to the heritage of British businessman Charles Wallace, who was born in Calcutta and held the view that riches obtained from a people ought to be returned to them.

These funds are intended especially for those in their early to mid-career phases (usually between the ages of 28 and 38 for long-term awards) who work in the humanities, visual and performing arts, and heritage conservation fields that make up the "cultural nervous system" of society.

To promote professional development, the trust provides a number of unique "surgical" procedures. Long-Term Grants pay living expenses and tuition for one-year postgraduate studies (MA/MFA) at prestigious UK universities. Short-Term Research Grants offer cash for around three weeks to consult UK archives or experts for people who need a shorter "diagnostic" visit.