Guide to FMS Delhi Application: Course Fees and Other Details

FMS Delhi: The deadline for registering for the 2026 academic intake has been extended by the highly regarded Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi, which is known for its extraordinarily high Return on Investment (ROI) in management education. The flagship MBA (Full-Time) program's final registration date has been extended by FMS until November 28, 2025, due to excessive demand and high traffic on the admissions webpage.
Registration for the institute's postgraduate programs, which include the MBA Executive and MBA Executive (Health Care Administration, HCA) programs, has begun. This extension gives potential applicants a crucial window of time to finish their applications.
In order to complete the procedure, candidates must go through the FMS Delhi application page, fill out the required fields, upload necessary documents (such as academic transcripts, category certificates, and entrance exam scorecards), and pay the necessary costs. In order to guarantee a seamless application process for all candidates, this article provides thorough guidance that includes information on the recently expanded dates, the application process, the required paperwork, and the admission helpdesk's contact details.
FMS Delhi Application: Key Highlights
Due to heavy traffic on its admissions webpage, the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi, which is known for providing the greatest Return on Investment (ROI) among leading Indian B-schools, has extended its application deadlines. Each program has a somewhat different application procedure and cost. The main features of the FMS Delhi 2026 application procedure are as follows:
|
Parameter
|
MBA (Full-Time) Program
|
MBA Executive / MBA Executive (HCA) Programs
|
New Registration Deadline
|
November 28, 2025
|
December 10, 2025
|
Primary Entrance Exam
|
CAT 2025 (Mandatory)
|
Executive Experience/Academic Score & Interview
|
Minimum Graduation %
|
General/OBC/EWS: 50%
|
General/OBC/EWS: 50%
|
Application Fee (General/OBC/EWS)
|
₹1,000
|
₹1,000
|
Application Fee (SC/ST/PwD/CW)
|
₹350
|
₹350
|
Key Shortlisting Weightage
|
Weighted CAT Score (50%), Class X/XII Marks (20%)
|
Graduation Marks (25%), Executive Experience Discussion (25%)
|
Required Documents
|
Class 10/12 Marksheets, Bachelor's Marksheet, CAT 2025 Scorecard (when available), Category Certificate (if applicable).
|
Class 10/12 Marksheets, Bachelor's Marksheet, Work Experience Certificates, Category Certificate (if applicable).
FMS Delhi Course Fee
Among India's top B-schools, the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi is renowned for having some of the lowest tuition costs, which leads to a remarkably high Return on Investment (ROI). The flagship two-year programs have a highly uniform tuition structure that is nonetheless affordable when compared to other prestigious universities. The approximate course fees for the Full-Time, Executive, and Executive-HCA FMS Delhi MBA programs for the 2026-2028 class are broken down as follows:
The core academic fee is paid per semester for all two-year programs.
-
Semester Fee: Approximately ₹60,818 per semester.
-
Annual Fee (2 Semesters): Approximately ₹1,21,636 per year.
-
Total Two-Year Program Fee (4 Semesters): Approximately ₹2,43,272 for the entire duration of the MBA (Full-Time) and MBA Executive programs.
Key Financial Points
-
Program Uniformity: The MBA (Full-Time), MBA Executive, and MBA Executive (HCA) programs all typically charge the same total academic price.
-
ROI Factor: The FMS ROI is incomparable due to its affordable fee (about ₹2.43 lakhs for two years) and average placement package, which frequently exceeds ₹34 lakhs annually.
-
Hostel Fees: Accommodation, food, and personal expenditures are not included in the academic price. The monthly cost of the hostel, which includes mess, is believed to be between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000.
