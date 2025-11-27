Guide to FMS Delhi Application: Course Fees and Other Details

FMS Delhi: The deadline for registering for the 2026 academic intake has been extended by the highly regarded Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi, which is known for its extraordinarily high Return on Investment (ROI) in management education. The flagship MBA (Full-Time) program's final registration date has been extended by FMS until November 28, 2025, due to excessive demand and high traffic on the admissions webpage.

Registration for the institute's postgraduate programs, which include the MBA Executive and MBA Executive (Health Care Administration, HCA) programs, has begun. This extension gives potential applicants a crucial window of time to finish their applications.

In order to complete the procedure, candidates must go through the FMS Delhi application page, fill out the required fields, upload necessary documents (such as academic transcripts, category certificates, and entrance exam scorecards), and pay the necessary costs. In order to guarantee a seamless application process for all candidates, this article provides thorough guidance that includes information on the recently expanded dates, the application process, the required paperwork, and the admission helpdesk's contact details.