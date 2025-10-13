10 College Degrees Losing Value, According to Harvard – Better Alternatives to Study

College Degrees Losing Value: Students growing concerns about the long-term career usefulness of their majors have led Harvard researchers and related economists to do extensive research on the ways in which factors such as job sorting and credential value affect degree returns. Important research on degrees with declining market value was conducted in 2020 by Harvard labor economists David J. Deming and Kadeem Noray. They found that over the course of a person's career, the financial returns for graduates with some traditionally valuable applied degrees specifically, business, engineering, and computer science tend to drop off significantly. The quick obsolescence of employment abilities in these industries is partly to blame for this rapid degradation of value.

Deming and Noray specifically stated that "The earnings premium for graduates majoring in technology-intensive subjects declines rapidly over time as workers sort out of faster-changing occupations." This important discovery highlights an important fact: having a degree in a technology-intensive field boosts earnings initially, but that advantage quickly wanes unless the worker is willing to keep learning new skills and avoids being placed in less technologically demanding roles as their initial knowledge ages. The report highlights that without deliberate professional development, the conventional wisdom that a four-year degree guarantees lifetime employment and good earnings is becoming less and less relevant.