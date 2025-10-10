AAUW International Fellowships 2025‑2026: USA Scholarships for Women

AAUW International Fellowship 2025‑2026: The AAUW (American Association of University Women) International Fellowships provide crucial financial support for women from non-US countries pursuing graduate or postgraduate studies in the United States. An important, non-profit pillar of the American feminist movement in higher education, the AAUW was founded in 1881. By supporting women who exhibit a strong commitment to going back to their home countries and actively working for the upliftment of women and girls, these fellowships aim to further the AAUW's primary objective.
The program gives preference to applicants who have the potential to make major contributions to society or the workplace after earning their degrees, therefore applicants must be highly aligned with this objective. While facilitating research in the United States is the main goal, there are a few prizes available for studies conducted outside of the country as long as the applicant's home country is not involved. By supporting future female leaders worldwide, this selective, mission-driven fellowship embodies the AAUW's unwavering dedication to gender parity and global educational fairness.
Benefits of AAUW International Fellowships
International women who wish to pursue full-time graduate study or research in the United States are supported by the AAUW International Fellowships, which provide substantial financial stipends and cover a wide variety of expenses.
|
Benefit Category
|
Award Amount (Stipend)
|
Covered Expenses
|
Master's/First Professional Degree
|
$20,000 USD
|
Educational expenses (tuition, fees, books, supplies), Living expenses (housing, food), Dependent child care, and Travel to professional meetings (up to 10% of total award).
|
Doctoral Degree (Ph.D., Ed.D., etc.)
|
$25,000 USD
|
Same as above.
|
Postdoctoral Research
|
$50,000 USD
|
Same as above.
|
Career Benefits
|
Opportunity to join an influential global network of women leaders committed to social impact.
How To Apply For The AAUW International Fellowships?
Applying for the AAUW International Fellowships necessitates thorough planning and rigorous adherence to the application requirements set forth by the non-profit.
- Verify Mission Alignment and Eligibility: Make sure you fulfill the requirements (not a citizen of the United States, full-time study in the United States, 3.5 GPA) and exhibit a strong commitment to promoting women and girls in your nation.
- Assemble and translate your academic records, your resume or CV, proof of your highest degree, and a valid official English proficiency score (such as the TOEFL or IELTS) or a waiver request that has been authorized.
- Secure University Admission: By the time you apply for an AAUW fellowship, you must have been accepted into or formally enrolled in your master's or doctoral program at a U.S. accredited university.
- Find and Request Recommendations: Get two solid letters of recommendation, preferably from academics or industry peers who can vouch for your credentials and dedication to the AAUW purpose.
- Go to the Web Portal: Create an account by going to the official AAUW Fellowships & Grants application portal online. Since information cannot be altered after submission, provide accurate personal information.
- Fill out the application sections Complete the four parts of the application: Financial Need, Proposal (the quality of the study plan is important), Background, and Upload all necessary papers and letters of recommendation.
- Review and Final Submission: Make sure recommenders have sent in their letters, carefully review the complete application for problems, and submit it before the deadline.
Also Check:
-
IPMAT Indore 2026 Exam Date Announced: Check Eligibility, Registration, and Important Dates Here
-
BSc Subjects List & Syllabus 2025: Download Semester-Wise Syllabus for All Streams
-
MBA Syllabus 2025: Semester-Wise Subjects, Specializations, and Course Structure
-
Scored 450 marks in NEET 2025? Top Colleges in India for MBBS
-
BBA 1st Year Subjects 2025: Semester-Wise Subjects List & Syllabus
-
DAAD Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Application and Registration Details Here
-
Top 10 Largest Colleges in Ahmedabad 2025: Courses, Eligibility & Admissions
-
Chevening Scholarship 2026: Eligibility, Benefits, Application Process & Important Details
AAUW International Fellowships: Eligibility Criteria
The following are the prerequisites for eligibility for the AAUW International Fellowships:
- Candidates must be citizens or have permanent residence outside of the US.
- Applicants must have completed their undergraduate study at a non-U.S. university.
- Full-time graduate or postgraduate studies in any discipline at an accredited U.S. university are supported by the fellowships.
- Candidates should show how their intended degree would benefit their community or native nation or career.
- It is necessary to prove financial need.
- English proficiency is necessary, and test results may be submitted.
- Candidates ought to exhibit a dedication to gender equity and women's empowerment.
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!