AAUW International Fellowships 2025‑2026: USA Scholarships for Women

AAUW International Fellowship 2025‑2026: The AAUW (American Association of University Women) International Fellowships provide crucial financial support for women from non-US countries pursuing graduate or postgraduate studies in the United States. An important, non-profit pillar of the American feminist movement in higher education, the AAUW was founded in 1881. By supporting women who exhibit a strong commitment to going back to their home countries and actively working for the upliftment of women and girls, these fellowships aim to further the AAUW's primary objective.

The program gives preference to applicants who have the potential to make major contributions to society or the workplace after earning their degrees, therefore applicants must be highly aligned with this objective. While facilitating research in the United States is the main goal, there are a few prizes available for studies conducted outside of the country as long as the applicant's home country is not involved. By supporting future female leaders worldwide, this selective, mission-driven fellowship embodies the AAUW's unwavering dedication to gender parity and global educational fairness.