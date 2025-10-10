University-Specific Entrance Exams: The Indian Admissions Quiz

Thinking about college in India? You probably know about big national tests like JEE, but did you know many of the best private colleges run their own entrance exams? These unique tests are your ticket to top engineering and other programs. This quiz will check if you know which exam belongs to which major university, covering tests like VITEEE and BITSAT. Let's find out if you're ready to tackle this important step in your admission journey!
Why This Quiz is Important
It's super important to know these specific university exams because they are the main way many students get admitted. Unlike government tests, each one is different, with its own structure and dates. By knowing which university conducts which exam, you can focus your study plan and make sure you don't miss any chance to get into a fantastic college.
Let’s get into the Quiz
1. Which institution conducts the (VITEEE) Entrance examination for admission to its B.Tech programs?
-
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST)
-
Birla Institute of Technology (BIT Mesra)
-
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)
-
Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU)
2. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad admit students primarily through which university-specific test?
-
MET
-
MHT CET
-
BIT-CET
-
BITSAT
3. Which private university conducts the National Entrance and Scholarship Test (LPUNEST)?
-
Lucknow University
-
LNCT Group of Colleges
-
Lovely Professional University (LPU)
-
Loyola Institute of Technology
4. What is the university-level entrance examination conducted by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST)?
-
SRM-JEE
-
SRM-CET
-
SRMJEEE
-
SRMSTET
5. Which entrance exam is mandatory for admission to the majority of undergraduate engineering and other technical programs at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)?
-
Manipal-CET
-
MAT
-
MHT CET
-
MET (Manipal Entrance Test)
6. CUSAT CAT is the university-level entrance examination for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by which institution in Kerala?
-
Calicut University
-
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT)
-
College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram
-
Christ University, Bengaluru
7. The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) conducts its own specific engineering entrance exam known as:
-
HI-CET
-
MHT CET
-
HITSEEE
-
HUEE
8. Admission to the various programs offered by Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology is primarily through which university-specific test?
-
OJEE
-
KIITEE
-
KCET
-
KIET-CET
9. The SET is a required exam for admission to which group of undergraduate institutions in India?
-
SRM University
-
Satya College of Engineering and Technology
-
Symbiosis International (Deemed University)
-
Sanskriti School of Business
10. Which university conducts its own Common Admission Test (CUCET) for various undergraduate and postgraduate programs?
-
Calicut University
-
Chandigarh University (CU)
-
Central University of Tamil Nadu
-
Amity University
Let’s see the Answers
|
Question No.
|
Correct Answer
|
1
|
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)
|
2
|
BITSAT
|
3
|
Lovely Professional University (LPU)
|
4
|
SRMJEEE
|
5
|
MET (Manipal Entrance Test)
|
6
|
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT)
|
7
|
HITSEEE
|
8
|
KIITEE
|
9
|
Symbiosis International (Deemed University)
|
10
|
Chandigarh University (CU)