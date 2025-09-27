Test Your Knowledge: Major Indian Entrance Tests

Earning a spot in a top college in India is a significant achievement, and it largely depends on passing popular entrance exams. These tests aren't just quizzes; they're doors that open up pathways for future doctors, engineers, lawyers, and business managers across the country.

What's Inside This Quiz

This quick, ten-question quiz is designed to challenge your knowledge of the Indian competitive exams: CAT, NEET, CUET, JEE, and CLAT. We'll check if you know what each exam is for, who runs it, and what courses it gets you into. It's time to see if you truly have the Indian higher education figured out!







1. What is the full form of CAT, a major entrance exam for admission into MBA programs?

Combined Assessment Test

Central Aptitude Test

Common Admission Test

Common Application Test

2. The CUET exam was introduced primarily for admissions into which level of education?