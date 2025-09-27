Test Your Knowledge: Major Indian Entrance Tests

Earning a spot in a top college in India is a significant achievement, and it largely depends on passing popular entrance exams. These tests aren't just quizzes; they're doors that open up pathways for future doctors, engineers, lawyers, and business managers across the country.
What's Inside This Quiz
This quick, ten-question quiz is designed to challenge your knowledge of the Indian competitive exams: CAT, NEET, CUET, JEE, and CLAT. We'll check if you know what each exam is for, who runs it, and what courses it gets you into. It's time to see if you truly have the Indian higher education figured out!
1. What is the full form of CAT, a major entrance exam for admission into MBA programs?
-
Combined Assessment Test
-
Central Aptitude Test
-
Common Admission Test
-
Common Application Test
2. The CUET exam was introduced primarily for admissions into which level of education?
-
Postgraduate medical courses
-
Undergraduate programs in Central Universities
-
Diploma and vocational courses
-
Doctoral (Ph.D.) programs
3. Which organization is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main?
-
Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)
-
National Testing Agency (NTA)
-
University Grants Commission (UGC)
-
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
4. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a mandatory exam for admission to which courses?
-
MBBS and BDS
-
LL.B. and integrated law programs
-
B.A. and B.Sc.
-
B.Tech and B.E.
5. CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) is conducted for admission into which of the following?
-
Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)
-
National Institutes of Technology (NITs)
-
All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
-
National Law Universities (NLUs)
6. The GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) score is primarily used for admission to:
-
Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) programs
-
Undergraduate engineering programs
-
Master's and Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology
-
Fellowship Programs in Management
7. What is the primary purpose of the UGC-NET (National Eligibility Test)?
-
Admission to all postgraduate courses in India
-
To determine eligibility for Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)
-
To get scholarships for studying abroad
-
Recruitment for government administrative services
8. Which exam score is used for admission to the undergraduate architecture program (B.Arch) in NITs and SPAs (Schools of Planning and Architecture)?
-
GATE
-
JEE Main (Paper 2)
-
UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design)
-
NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture)
9. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, conducts MHT CET for admissions into which courses within the state?
-
Arts and Commerce colleges only
-
Law and Management programs only
-
Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture
-
Medical and Dental colleges only
10. Which of these exams is specifically for admission into postgraduate degree programs in management (MBA) in the state of Karnataka?