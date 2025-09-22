Interesting facts about Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Test your knowledge about one of India's most prestigious and talked-about universities with this quiz on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Located in New Delhi, JNU is a public central university known for its unique academic approach, lush green campus, and a long list of notable alumni who have made their mark in various fields.

Get ready to challenge yourself with these questions that cover JNU's history, campus life, academic structure, and notable alumni. From its founding year to its unique architectural style and famous graduates, this quiz will test how well you know this prestigious institution. Good luck!

Let’s start the Quiz

1. In which city is Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) located?

Mumbai

Kolkata

Bengaluru

New Delhi

2. JNU was established by an act of which year?

1966