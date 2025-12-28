Diploma vs. PG Diploma: Which One Should You Choose?

Deciding between a Diploma and a Post Graduate (PG) Diploma is a common step when planning for a future career. While they sound similar, they are meant for different stages of learning.

What is a Diploma?

A Diploma is a basic qualification that teaches specific, hands-on skills for a particular job. It usually starts after finishing high school. It is perfect for getting into the workforce quickly without spending four years at a university.

Who it is for: High school graduates or anyone wanting to learn a new trade.

Focus: Practical skills like photography, basic accounting, or plumbing.

Time: Usually takes 6 months to 3 years to finish.

What is a PG Diploma?

A PG Diploma is an advanced course for those who have already finished a university degree. It is a way to become a specialist in a specific area without doing a full Master’s degree. It adds professional "polish" to existing knowledge.