Christmas Events and Carnivals at Indian Colleges

In India, several prestigious colleges—particularly those with a Christian heritage—host elaborate Christmas carnivals and fairs. Many of these are "open" events, meaning they invite the public, alumni, and students from other institutions to participate in festivities.

Here are the top colleges known for their Christmas carnivals and public festive events:

1. Christ (Deemed to be University), Bangalore

One of the most famous college Christmas celebrations in India is Magnificat.

The Event: A very big show with music and acting that tells the story of how Christmas began.

Public Access: The event is mostly for students, but on some nights, families and visitors can join. People come to hear the singers and watch hundreds of paper lanterns float into the night sky.